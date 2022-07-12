Best Buy's Galaxy A53 deal: a lot of phone for an affordable price!

Advertorial by Best Buy: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!









The Samsung Galaxy A53 is currently $100 off at Best Buy, which brings its total price down to $399.99 — and that is a lot of price for the money.





The Galaxy A53 is a core Samsung experience phone with the bells and whistles stripped. It still has a large, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, which looks simply beautiful. And it has a very good camera, which honestly surprised us while we were reviewing the phone and were comparing it to the older Galaxy A52.





Of course, since it's loaded with Android 12, you get full access to the rich selection of Google apps — use Sheets and Docs to access your homework (yeesh) from anywhere, or kick up and enjoy your favorite YouTube videos on that large screen and stereo speakers. Or, never run out of games to play with Google Play Pass on the Play Store, giving you instant access to more than 800 premium games and apps.





For the rest, it's powered by a 2.4 GHz Exynos 1280 built on a 5 nm processor — a pretty respectable midrange processor —, it has 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card so you never run out, and it has a 5,000 mAh battery keeping the lights on for quite a while.





The phone is a very light, plastic build, finished in matte, which is soft to the touch and doesn't gather too much fingerprint grease. In all aspects, it's a great phone for youngsters — a huge screen and stereo speakers to enjoy content on, very good cameras for memorabilia or social media posting, reliable performance, and light to carry around.





For $350, that's a pretty good deal!





If you are having trouble setting up your new device at home, you can still call Best Buy support and get remote help, or get in-home support services, for devices that apply. If you are having trouble setting up your new device at home, you can still call Best Buy support and get remote help, or get in-home support services, for devices that apply.





As we are approaching the middle of July, Back to School deals are starting to ramp up, and Best Buy's newest offer kind of falls into the category.