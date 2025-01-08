AT&T sales consultant arrested for making unauthorized changes to customer account that raised bill
There have been countless incidents of wireless customers reporting fishy activity in their accounts. Employees engaging in such activities need to know that they could get in serious trouble for adding lines to a customer account as an AT&T retail sales consultant has been arrested for doing just that.
She was arrested on January 5 after a victim complained to state police in February 2024 about unauthorized changes to their AT&T account. The victim bought a phone, a smartwatch, and accessories from an AT&T store in Stafford Springs in December 2021 where Barnaby was the consultant.
AT&T informed them that Barnaby had behaved similarly with at least 30 other customers between November 2021 and January 2022. She added and removed protection plans and features from customer accounts to generate commission-based profits. She also added and removed lines without permission.
AT&T sales consultants were paid between $7 to $20 for each protection plan they added and were entitled to 5 percent of the sales price for accessories.
According to the company's payment records, Barnaby's monthly commission structure included a variable pay of $1,150 which was based on meeting certain sales goals and quotas.
Barnaby would also keep trade-in devices, presumably reselling them online. On top of that, she would reuse the serial numbers from the trade-in devices to add lines to other customers' accounts.
Barney has admitted to making unauthorized account modifications.
She was presented before a judge on January 6 with a $25,000 bond.
While Barnaby acted of her own accord, and commission-based systems are commonplace, incidents like this show how they can be gamed. And while this particular culprit has been brought to justice, there are many more who are still defrauding customers. Perhaps carriers should rethink their incentive system.
She was presented before a judge on January 6 with a $25,000 bond.
While Barnaby acted of her own accord, and commission-based systems are commonplace, incidents like this show how they can be gamed. And while this particular culprit has been brought to justice, there are many more who are still defrauding customers. Perhaps carriers should rethink their incentive system.
