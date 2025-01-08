Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
AT&T sales consultant arrested for making unauthorized changes to customer account that raised bill

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T employee arrested
There have been countless incidents of wireless customers reporting fishy activity in their accounts. Employees engaging in such activities need to know that they could get in serious trouble for adding lines to a customer account as an AT&T retail sales consultant has been arrested for doing just that.

Katie Ann Barnaby has been accused of misusing AT&T's system access for unauthorized modifications to customer accounts to earn commission.

She was arrested on January 5 after a victim complained to state police in February 2024 about unauthorized changes to their AT&T account. The victim bought a phone, a smartwatch, and accessories from an AT&T store in Stafford Springs in December 2021 where Barnaby was the consultant.

After the purchases, the victim began noticing that their monthly bills were higher than what had been discussed with Barnaby. When they investigated the matter, they found that protection plans and features had been added to their account without consent. This resulted in significant charges above what they had agreed to.

AT&T informed them that Barnaby had behaved similarly with at least 30 other customers between November 2021 and January 2022. She added and removed protection plans and features from customer accounts to generate commission-based profits. She also added and removed lines without permission.

AT&T sales consultants were paid between $7 to $20 for each protection plan they added and were entitled to 5 percent of the sales price for accessories.

According to the company's payment records, Barnaby's monthly commission structure included a variable pay of $1,150 which was based on meeting certain sales goals and quotas.

Barnaby would also keep trade-in devices, presumably reselling them online. On top of that, she would reuse the serial numbers from the trade-in devices to add lines to other customers' accounts.

After an internal investigation was launched into Barmaby's behavior, she was fired from the Stafford Springs location on July 15, 2022. She was rehired as a manager at a Willimantic-based AT&T-authorized retailer around August 2022 where she continued tampering with accounts.

Barney has admitted to making unauthorized account modifications.

She was presented before a judge on January 6 with a $25,000 bond.

While Barnaby acted of her own accord, and commission-based systems are commonplace, incidents like this show how they can be gamed. And while this particular culprit has been brought to justice, there are many more who are still defrauding customers. Perhaps carriers should rethink their incentive system.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

