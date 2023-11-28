2024 version of Huawei's MatePad Pro 11" comes with two-way satellite connectivity, Kirin 9000s chip

Huawei's website is showing off the MatePad Pro 11" (2024) which has been refreshed from the 2022 model although many of the new tablet's specs remain the same. For example, the 2024 slate sports the same 11-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a 120Hz refresh rate found on the 2022 unit. One big change could be under the hood where the 7nm Kirin 9000s, the same controversial chip running the Mate 60 line, should be found. The 2022 variant of the slate ran on the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset or the Snapdragon 888 SoC depending on the connectivity options selected.





The same 8300mAh battery that kept the lights on the 2022 variant will be used on the 2024 model and it supports 66W wired charging. The camera sensors for the new model will be shared from the 2022 tablet which includes a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear panel. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video chats, and more. The 2024 variant of the tablet, like its predecessor, can record in up to 4K at 30fps.

One of the biggest changes between the 2022 and the 2024 versions of the Huawei Mate Pad Pro 11" is the two-way satellite connectivity feature available through the BeiDou satellite network on the 2024 model. Ironically, there will be no cellular connectivity available on the 2024 variant of the slate, at least not right now. Like the 2022 tablet, the new one is also a svelte 5.9mm thick. The OLED display makes up an impressive 92% of the front panel.







The 2024 tablet is equipped with Harmony OS 4; with 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, the device is priced in China at CNY4299 ($604). With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11" will run you CNY4,799 ($673). While a global version of the tablet has yet to be announced, Huawei did eventually release such a version for the 2022 model so it is possible that this device will be offered outside of China as well.

