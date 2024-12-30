Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year

While the Apple Vision Pro didn’t really sell well on account of its $3,499 price tag it did still get other companies to start thinking about expanding into XR (Extended Reality). One such company is Vivo which is reportedly (translated source) working on a direct competitor to the Vision Pro.

The company plans to launch a prototype in September of 2025 and possibly see a full release before the year’s end. This device is also being called an MR (Mixed Reality) headset which means it will share a lot of similarities with the Vision Pro. Specifically, this device will very likely overlay virtual elements over a live feed of the real world instead of showing users a purely virtual environment.

Seeing how Project Moohan by Samsung was heavily inspired by the Vision Pro when it comes to looks I wouldn’t be surprised if Vivo’s headset is more of the same. The biggest selling point for Vivo’s MR headset will probably be a much lower price tag and possibly even support for today’s best VR games: something Apple did without on its headset.

Apple Vision Pro launched without dedicated controllers or support for gaming. | Video credit — Apple

Reports from inside the industry are claiming that Vivo plans to make its headset surpass the Vision Pro in at least some aspects. One of these might very well be the aforementioned support for gaming. Vivo’s XR headset might even have an EyeSight display: the exterior display on Apple’s headset.

It’ll be quite difficult to overtake the Vision Pro in most aspects in my opinion. At least not without losing an affordable price tag. The display on the Vision Pro is brilliant and the tracking is sublime most of the time as well. It’s also built really solid with its glass and aluminum frame: something that also drove up the cost.

The Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets you can buy today but it struggles to compete with more affordable and practical options like the Meta Quest 3. It seems like Samsung’s Project Moohan and Vivo’s XR headset will fall in between the Vision Pro and the Quest headsets when it comes to cost.

I have my fingers crossed that these headsets catch on so we can see even better ones come out in a few years.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

