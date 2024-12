Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year

Apple Vision Pro launched without dedicated controllers or support for gaming. | Video credit — Apple

Reports from inside the industry are claiming that Vivo plans to make its headset surpass thein at least some aspects. One of these might very well be the aforementioned support for gaming. Vivo’s XR headset might even have an EyeSight display: the exterior display on Apple’s headset.It’ll be quite difficult to overtake thein most aspects in my opinion. At least not without losing an affordable price tag. The display on theis brilliant and the tracking is sublime most of the time as well. It’s also built really solid with its glass and aluminum frame: something that also drove up the cost.Theis one of the best AR headsets you can buy today but it struggles to compete with more affordable and practical options like the Meta Quest 3 . It seems like Samsung’s Project Moohan and Vivo’s XR headset will fall in between theand the Quest headsets when it comes to cost.I have my fingers crossed that these headsets catch on so we can see even better ones come out in a few years.