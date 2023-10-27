SteamVR 2.0 now available with major UI improvements and new features
SteamVR 2.0 – Valve's own tool and UI used to access and manage VR content – is now available for download on Steam. The major update marks a big leap forward, aiming to unify the Steam ecosystem for a more consistent experience. In other words, it brings a new, much more familiar UI, but also a ton more other goodies.
One of the features of SteamVR 2.0 is the integration of many of Steam's existing functionalities. That means most of the features you love from Steam and the Steam Deck are now seamlessly incorporated into your VR experience. Whether you use Steam Chat or rely on Steam's notification system, you can access these features while immersed in virtual reality.
If you're an avid gamer, you'll appreciate the improvements. SteamVR 2.0 showcases new and popular VR releases front and center, making it easier to discover exciting content. No more scrolling endlessly to find what's hot in the VR world – it's right there at your fingertips.
If you want to enjoy these new features, ensure your Steam client is updated. You can check for client updates by going to "Steam > Check For Client Updates."
In addition to the fantastic new features mentioned above, the release notes for SteamVR 2.0 detail several more changes and improvements:
- Fixed crashes in some Unity titles on exit.
- Increased the system layer resolution limit for better visuals.
- Improved localization for controller configurations based on users' preferred language.
- Fixed scaling issues with floating dashboard overlays.
- Enhanced laser pointer interactions, clicks, and double-clicks.
To summarize, SteamVR 2.0 is an update aimed at enhancing the VR experience for Steam users with new features, improved flexibility, and a focus on unifying the Steam ecosystem in VR. It will be interesting to see how this update is received by the VR community and it’s impact on the overall user experience. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!
I believe communication is key, and in SteamVR 2.0, you can expect an updated keyboard with support for dual-cursor typing, additional languages, emojis, and themes. The integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat ensures you're always connected with friends and fellow gamers.
Some new features from SteamVR 2.0, Image source- Steam,
