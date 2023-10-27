Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

SteamVR 2.0 now available with major UI improvements and new features

SteamVR 2.0 now available with major UI improvements and new features
SteamVR 2.0 – Valve's own tool and UI used to access and manage VR content – is now available for download on Steam. The major update marks a big leap forward, aiming to unify the Steam ecosystem for a more consistent experience. In other words, it brings a new, much more familiar UI, but also a ton more other goodies.

So, what's in store with this update? Let's dive in.

One of the features of SteamVR 2.0 is the integration of many of Steam's existing functionalities. That means most of the features you love from Steam and the Steam Deck are now seamlessly incorporated into your VR experience. Whether you use Steam Chat or rely on Steam's notification system, you can access these features while immersed in virtual reality.

I believe communication is key, and in SteamVR 2.0, you can expect an updated keyboard with support for dual-cursor typing, additional languages, emojis, and themes. The integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat ensures you're always connected with friends and fellow gamers.

If you're an avid gamer, you'll appreciate the improvements. SteamVR 2.0 showcases new and popular VR releases front and center, making it easier to discover exciting content. No more scrolling endlessly to find what's hot in the VR world – it's right there at your fingertips.



If you want to enjoy these new features, ensure your Steam client is updated. You can check for client updates by going to "Steam > Check For Client Updates."

In addition to the fantastic new features mentioned above, the release notes for SteamVR 2.0 detail several more changes and improvements:

- Fixed crashes in some Unity titles on exit.
- Increased the system layer resolution limit for better visuals.
- Improved localization for controller configurations based on users' preferred language.
- Fixed scaling issues with floating dashboard overlays.
- Enhanced laser pointer interactions, clicks, and double-clicks.

To summarize, SteamVR 2.0 is an update aimed at enhancing the VR experience for Steam users with new features, improved flexibility, and a focus on unifying the Steam ecosystem in VR. It will be interesting to see how this update is received by the VR community and it’s impact on the overall user experience. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Meta Quest 3 might open doors to outdoor VR play
Meta Quest 3 might open doors to outdoor VR play
Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Does your Quest 3’s microphone sound bad? Meta is on the case, prepping an update
Does your Quest 3’s microphone sound bad? Meta is on the case, prepping an update
Apple to reportedly train employees on the Vision Pro in the first months of 2024
Apple to reportedly train employees on the Vision Pro in the first months of 2024
FCC unlocks the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and AR/VR tech advancements
FCC unlocks the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and AR/VR tech advancements
Elevate your home VR setup with Virtuix’s Omni One–available for pre-order
Elevate your home VR setup with Virtuix’s Omni One–available for pre-order
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Try before you buy: Google launches new AR features for hair color and foundations
Try before you buy: Google launches new AR features for hair color and foundations
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is the perfect VR game for Halloween and it just got released
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is the perfect VR game for Halloween and it just got released
Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR
Here are the new games that October brings for the Quest 3
Here are the new games that October brings for the Quest 3
Apple reportedly considering using Vision Pro to help with mental health
Apple reportedly considering using Vision Pro to help with mental health
The latest Meta Quest update brings a slew of new features to headsets new and old, including legs!
The latest Meta Quest update brings a slew of new features to headsets new and old, including legs!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless