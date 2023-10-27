SteamVR 2.0 now available with major UI improvements and new features

If you want to enjoy these new features, ensure your Steam client is updated. You can check for client updates by going to "Steam > Check For Client Updates."In addition to the fantastic new features mentioned above, the release notes for SteamVR 2.0 detail several more changes and improvements:- Fixed crashes in some Unity titles on exit.- Increased the system layer resolution limit for better visuals.- Improved localization for controller configurations based on users' preferred language.- Fixed scaling issues with floating dashboard overlays.- Enhanced laser pointer interactions, clicks, and double-clicks.To summarize, SteamVR 2.0 is an update aimed at enhancing the VR experience for Steam users with new features, improved flexibility, and a focus on unifying the Steam ecosystem in VR. It will be interesting to see how this update is received by the VR community and it’s impact on the overall user experience. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!