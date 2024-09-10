Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Meta Quest on a table with physical controllers.
Meta is working on an affordable VR headset, which has now reportedly leaked: the Meta Quest 3s. Official images of the headset leaked through Meta's PC app called "Oculus Link".

The device is yet to be officially acknowledged by the company. The name suggests it is a Virtual Reality (VR) headset, and it might get positioned below the Meta Quest 3.

The leaked images were uploaded on Reddit. According to the leak, the Meta Quest 3s seems to be inspired by the previous generation of VR devices that Meta has launched. It's important to note that there is no branding on the leak. The leaker who uploaded the images claims that this is the Meta Quest 3s because a post on X shows images of the headset's accessories.


We don't know when the headset will be officially launched. However, the fact that Meta's app accidentally leaked those images suggests that the company is getting ready to launch the device. It is possible that Meta has plans to launch a new product during the company's Connect event on September 25. It may be then that we'll see the headset officially.



Also, keep in mind that Meta may not even call the device "Meta Quest 3s". The leak shows the device has front-facing cameras. The images also show that the headset isn't sporting the usual three pill-shaped camera cutouts, but instead has two sets of three on the front cover of the device.

It is rumored that the headset may be on the more affordable side. According to some rumors, it might even be available for as low as $300.

Of course, as is usual when something is priced more aggressively, there have to be some compromises made. Reportedly, Meta may not include physical controls with the device, forcing users to rely on gesture controls.

So far, that's the only thing we are learning from today's leak. As Meta's September event is now approaching, we may know more quite soon.

In my opinion, betting on a more affordable VR headset may be a good strategy. We'll see how it pans out for Meta.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Popular stories

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
Get ready to relive a Super Bowl matchup on Apple Vision Pro
Get ready to relive a Super Bowl matchup on Apple Vision Pro
Say hello to Meta’s replacement for Quest Pro 2: a Vision Pro competitor in glasses form
Say hello to Meta’s replacement for Quest Pro 2: a Vision Pro competitor in glasses form
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless