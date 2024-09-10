The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online



The leaked images were uploaded on Reddit . According to the leak, the Meta Quest 3s seems to be inspired by the previous generation of VR devices that Meta has launched. It's important to note that there is no branding on the leak. The leaker who uploaded the images claims that this is the Meta Quest 3s because a post on X shows images of the headset's accessories.





We don't know when the headset will be officially launched. However, the fact that Meta's app accidentally leaked those images suggests that the company is getting ready to launch the device. It is possible that Meta has plans to launch a new product during the company's Connect event on September 25. It may be then that we'll see the headset officially.





I can buy 3rd party accessories for Quest 3S i guess pic.twitter.com/dkresIJxsi — 파란 상자 (@TBluebox12) September 8, 2024





VR headset