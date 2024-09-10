The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
Meta is working on an affordable VR headset, which has now reportedly leaked: the Meta Quest 3s. Official images of the headset leaked through Meta's PC app called "Oculus Link".
The device is yet to be officially acknowledged by the company. The name suggests it is a Virtual Reality (VR) headset, and it might get positioned below the Meta Quest 3.
It is rumored that the headset may be on the more affordable side. According to some rumors, it might even be available for as low as $300.
Of course, as is usual when something is priced more aggressively, there have to be some compromises made. Reportedly, Meta may not include physical controls with the device, forcing users to rely on gesture controls.
So far, that's the only thing we are learning from today's leak. As Meta's September event is now approaching, we may know more quite soon.
The leaked images were uploaded on Reddit. According to the leak, the Meta Quest 3s seems to be inspired by the previous generation of VR devices that Meta has launched. It's important to note that there is no branding on the leak. The leaker who uploaded the images claims that this is the Meta Quest 3s because a post on X shows images of the headset's accessories.
Image Credit - Reddit
We don't know when the headset will be officially launched. However, the fact that Meta's app accidentally leaked those images suggests that the company is getting ready to launch the device. It is possible that Meta has plans to launch a new product during the company's Connect event on September 25. It may be then that we'll see the headset officially.
Also, keep in mind that Meta may not even call the device "Meta Quest 3s". The leak shows the device has front-facing cameras. The images also show that the headset isn't sporting the usual three pill-shaped camera cutouts, but instead has two sets of three on the front cover of the device.
I can buy 3rd party accessories for Quest 3S i guess pic.twitter.com/dkresIJxsi— 파란 상자 (@TBluebox12) September 8, 2024
In my opinion, betting on a more affordable VR headset may be a good strategy. We'll see how it pans out for Meta.
