These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch



Of course, if you want more functionality, but not the kind you can enjoy outside, there's also the VR headset , among other options. Of course, if you want more functionality, but not the kind you can enjoy outside, there's also the Meta Quest 3 , among other options.





The important thing is, more and more companies are making great strides towards mixed reality consumer products like glasses and headsets, and we're getting closer and closer to finally having fully-functional, socially-acceptable (to wear outside), affordable ones.