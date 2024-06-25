Apple has allowed access to a second beta of visionOS 2

By
At Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024, one of the biggest upcoming updates Apple focused on was visionOS 2. It’s going to be the biggest change Apple Vision Pro will see since its launch in February of this year. And Apple has now rolled out the second beta of visionOS 2 for developers.

The first beta of visionOS came after the WWDC keynote event alongside betas of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18 and watchOS 11. These betas are being handed out to developers early so that they can start preparing their apps for the new software. VisionOS 2 will come out for the general public in fall of this year.

Beta 2 of visionOS 2 gives developers access to many features coming in this update, including:

  • Reclining and recentering full-screen videos
  • Repositioning apps with more freedom
  • Game controller support
  • Improved Mac Virtual Display
  • Rearranging app icons
  • New points of interest in Maps


Video Thumbnail
VisionOS 2 will further improve the Apple Vision Pro. | Video credit — Apple

Of course, not everyone can access these betas. To do so you must have an Apple ID associated with a developer account. If you do meet these requirements, this is how you download and use the visionOS 2 Beta 2:

  1. Open up the ‘Settings’ app
  2. Go into 'General'
  3. Go to ‘Software Update’
  4. Open ‘Beta Updates’
  5. Toggle on ‘Developer Beta’


Apple kicked off WWDC with news about visionOS 2. The tech giant seems to be going all in on MR (Mixed Reality), and I fully support that. Apple’s headset might cost an arm and a leg but it’s brought a lot of attention to the XR industry.

Our Apple Vision Pro review found it to be one of the best AR headsets on the market. We also deemed it not worth purchasing for the majority of consumers. VisionOS 2 will most likely vastly improve the headset, but Apple’s main concern should be a lower barrier of entry.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

