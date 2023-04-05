Apple headset announcement at WWDC could be the last hope for the company's VR future
Image Credit - Ian Zelbo
With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, all eyes are set on the Cupertino company and, in particular, the company’s long-awaited Apple AR/VR headset, reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro. While the American tech giant is hoping that VR could be its next big thing, investors are not so keen on the idea.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with a very reliable and extensive track record of leaks behind his back, the upcoming announcement is ‘likely the last hope for convincing investors’ that the AR/VR headset has the potential to be the Cupertino company’s next ‘star product’ as the latter looks forward to its post-iPhone era.
Nevertheless, based on Kuo’s analysis, ‘there is currently insufficient evidence to suggest that AR/VR headsets can become the next star product in consumer electronics’. This information was first published in a Medium post and subsequently covered by 9to5Mac.
Kuo has previously stated that Apple is hoping to have another ‘iPhone moment’ with the announcement of the Reality Pro, which is partly the reason why the headset was delayed so many times in the past. However, with a rumored price tag of $3000+ the device will likely be a very niche product geared mostly towards professionals.
Essentially, Apple is treating the Reality Pro as the beginning of a new era in the company’s history. One of the main reasons why the headset will be unveiled at WWDC 2023 well before it becomes commercially available is to enable developers to create VR/AR apps.
In fact, Apple is rumored to already be working on a successor to the Reality Pro, which could be priced more competitively. This means the Cupertino company has great plans for AR/VR technology. Whether they come to fruition is another matter entirely - it could all come down to the success (or failure) of the Reality Pro.
