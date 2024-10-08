Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more

XREAL Air AR glasses: $197, originally $379









Check out our Xreal Air 2 review here. These would be Xreal's older, base model of the company's AR-capable glasses, but they're still super functional and can be a great entry point for new enthusiasts. Especially now, for just $197.

Xreal Air 2, with slightly improved specs, now particularly rocking 120Hz displays, double that of the original.



Check out our Xreal Air 2 Pro review here. These are basically a 2024 revision of the original, with slightly improved specs, now particularly rocking 120Hz displays, double that of the original.

Xreal Air 2 Pro feel extra futuristic.



Check out our Xreal Beam review here. If you want the best out of these three options – the Pro model – as you'd expect, is where you should be aiming at. These also come with 120Hz displays, still at 1080p, but feature a very special trick – electrochromic dimming. In short, you can change how dark the glasses get with the press of a button, making thePro feel extra futuristic.

This device aims to serve as the "brains" for any of the aforementioned glasses, unlocking their full spatial potential and making them run without needing to be hooked to your smartphone, or any other device. While not as cool as the full-blown Android Xreal Beam Pro, the base Xreal Beam here is still the perfect TV Box on the go for your AR glasses, should you be in the market for that.



These deals are available directly on Xreal's website, either via coupon codes or as direct sales, and again – only for today and tomorrow.

In tune with Prime Day, AR glasses market leader Xreal has just slashed the prices on some of its products, so if you've ever been interested in futuristic tech like the following – now might be a good time to get it for less.Xreal's Amazon Prime Day sales will only be available for the following products, and only on October 8th and 9th.