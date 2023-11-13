The high-resolution Pimax Crystal VR headset is now $160 off for Black Friday
VR (virtual reality), especially PCVR, can be an expensive hobby if you want the most immersive, highest-resolution experience. Not only do you need a powerful computer, but a VR headset that can push it to its limits.
But good news – the 2023 Black Friday shopping event is closing in quickly, and it shows. Not only are we seeing brands launch special deals and discounts on smartphones, but AR/VR fans have lots to be excited about also.
Here are some of the notable highlights from Pimax's Black Friday deals:
You can take advantage of these deals by heading over to Pimax's Black Friday deals page here.
As of today and for a limited time, Pimax, maker of the high-res Pimax Crystal VR headset we reviewed recently, has launched Black Friday deals on it, its accessories, and on other Pimax virtual reality headsets.
- Pimax Crystal was $1599, now $1439 ($160 off)
- Lighthouse Faceplate was $199, now $99 (50% off)
- Bundle: Pimax Crystal+Lighthouse Faceplate+Sword Kit was $2576, now $2037 ($539 OFF)
- Various other Pimax headsets are up to $188 off
