The high-resolution Pimax Crystal VR headset is now $160 off for Black Friday

VR (virtual reality), especially PCVR, can be an expensive hobby if you want the most immersive, highest-resolution experience. Not only do you need a powerful computer, but a VR headset that can push it to its limits.

But good news – the 2023 Black Friday shopping event is closing in quickly, and it shows. Not only are we seeing brands launch special deals and discounts on smartphones, but AR/VR fans have lots to be excited about also.

As of today and for a limited time, Pimax, maker of the high-res Pimax Crystal VR headset we reviewed recently, has launched Black Friday deals on it, its accessories, and on other Pimax virtual reality headsets.

Here are some of the notable highlights from Pimax's Black Friday deals:



  • Pimax Crystal was $1599, now $1439 ($160 off)
  • Lighthouse Faceplate was $199, now $99 (50% off)
  • Bundle: Pimax Crystal+Lighthouse Faceplate+Sword Kit was $2576, now $2037 ($539 OFF)
  • Various other Pimax headsets are up to $188 off

You can take advantage of these deals by heading over to Pimax's Black Friday deals page here.
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
This may be your first taste of the Apple Vision Pro's 3D movie line-up… Sort of
Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
Vuzix unveils INCOGNITO tech to level up AR smart glasses
Go live in virtual style and stream directly from your Quest 3 with VStreamer Live
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam's VR charts to signify a healthy launch
Immersive time travel: Step into the heart of Kristallnacht with VR
Make like a Ninja Turtle in VR: eat pizza and fight Shredder in this Rec Room collaboration!
From Manga to VR: Sony's new Demon Slayer Attraction Coming to Tokyo
Vertigo is making a AAA VR game from a hit franchise. Is this a sign that VR is getting more popular?
Pico cans its competitor to Beat Saber and fires its entire developer team, as layoffs continue
Go live in virtual style and stream directly from your Quest 3 with VStreamer Live
