The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Don’t get your hopes up too soon—this isn’t officially out yet. However, as Android Police spotted, some users did find the setting for dark mode in their Play Store app. Though Android 10’s system-wide dark mode works well, Play Store is one of the few major Google apps left not to offer app-specific support for a dark theme.
When official rollout arrives, it will apparently allow for permanent light, permanent dark, or automatic selection based on overall system settings. As dark mode gains even more popularity with users, the option will likely be met with a warm welcome, late as it arrives.
Though the feature seems to appear at random without regard to the app version, it only seems to be available on Android 10 devices. Support for Pie and older is still unknown, though it possibly might only make an appearance on devices with the newer operating system. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Though the feature seems to appear at random without regard to the app version, it only seems to be available on Android 10 devices. Support for Pie and older is still unknown, though it possibly might only make an appearance on devices with the newer operating system. We’ll just have to wait and see.
1 Comment
1. mobado9433
Posts: 6; Member since: 23 min ago
posted on 21 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):