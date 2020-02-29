The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

When official rollout arrives, it will apparently allow for permanent light, permanent dark, or automatic selection based on overall system settings. As dark mode gains even more popularity with users, the option will likely be met with a warm welcome, late as it arrives.



Though the feature seems to appear at random without regard to the app version, it only seems to be available on Android 10 devices. Support for Pie and older is still unknown, though it possibly might only make an appearance on devices with the newer operating system. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Some Android 10 users were in for a surprise when they discovered a setting for the Play Store that activated dark mode, a long-requested feature.Don’t get your hopes up too soon—this isn’t officially out yet. However, as Android Police spotted, some users did find the setting for dark mode in their Play Store app. Though Android 10’s system-wide dark mode works well, Play Store is one of the few major Google apps left not to offer app-specific support for a dark theme.