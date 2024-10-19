New YouTube feature looks to usher in a dead internet













Text generation is, in my mind, the most boring use an app can find for modern LLMs ( Large Language Models ). Generating visuals, or even better, understanding them and acting on them is a much cooler concept. It’s what Apple Intelligence aims to do with on-screen awareness. This is also what Microsoft wants to accomplish with the controversial Windows Recall.



Unfortunately, most apps seem to just be implementing AI for the following boring reasons:



Generating text

Summarizing text

Or customizing text

And this leads us to the dead internet theory: a scenario where the entire internet is just bots replying to or creating content for other bots. Seeing how YouTube has yet to do anything significant about its existing bot problems, I can only imagine how much more soulless the platform is about to become. The idea is to let creators instantly generate a reply to a comment. Said creators can edit this reply if they wish or they can just post it and quickly move on to the next comment. Mark my words, soon YouTube will let creators run this AI on autopilot so it’s replying to comments to farm engagement without any direct supervision.Text generation is, in my mind, the most boring use an app can find for modern LLMs (). Generating visuals, or even better, understanding them and acting on them is a much cooler concept. It’s what Apple Intelligence aims to do with on-screen awareness. This is also what Microsoft wants to accomplish with the controversial Windows Recall.Unfortunately, most apps seem to just be implementing AI for the following boring reasons:And this leads us to the dead internet theory: a scenario where the entire internet is just bots replying to or creating content for other bots. Seeing how YouTube has yet to do anything significant about its existing bot problems, I can only imagine how much more soulless the platform is about to become.

