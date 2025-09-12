Is Google Maps down? Why you may be having trouble getting navigation help

Did you encounter the Google Maps outage? Yes, my app didn't work No, my app was fine I slept through it Yes, my app didn't work 28.57% No, my app was fine 57.14% I slept through it 14.29%



Of course, Google Maps is an extremely useful service, and some people may have found the outage to have occurred at a very inopportune moment. Alternative services, like Waze, may have recorded a spike in downloads by desperate users who absolutely needed navigational help when the outage occurred.



It also probably served as a nice reminder to not put all of your digital eggs in the cloud servers of one company. Whenever services like Google Maps, or its cloud storage, or something else equally important goes down, many users are left in the dark with very little options.



Fortunately, Google Maps didn’t stay out of service for too long. Given the gravity of the situation, Google got to work almost immediately, and was able to fully restore the service in around three hours.



Those three hours, however, especially in less developed regions where even ambulances and fire trucks use the app, must have been very difficult on people.



