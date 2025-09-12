Is Google Maps down? Why you may be having trouble getting navigation help
Is your Google Maps app working? If not, you're far from the only person having problems with it.
If you opened Google Maps on your Android phone or iPhone, and encountered trouble getting it to provide you with directions, you’re not alone. Google Maps suffered an outage yesterday — September 11, 2025 — across multiple regions around the globe. The service disruption seems to have been completely resolved by now.
Interestingly enough, only the Google Maps app faced these problems yesterday. The web version apparently continued to work normally, according to user reports. Google says that the service has been completely restored. However, the company has not provided an explanation for what went wrong, though it has said that it will publish an analysis once the internal investigation is complete.
Of course, Google Maps is an extremely useful service, and some people may have found the outage to have occurred at a very inopportune moment. Alternative services, like Waze, may have recorded a spike in downloads by desperate users who absolutely needed navigational help when the outage occurred.
It also probably served as a nice reminder to not put all of your digital eggs in the cloud servers of one company. Whenever services like Google Maps, or its cloud storage, or something else equally important goes down, many users are left in the dark with very little options.
Fortunately, Google Maps didn’t stay out of service for too long. Given the gravity of the situation, Google got to work almost immediately, and was able to fully restore the service in around three hours.
Those three hours, however, especially in less developed regions where even ambulances and fire trucks use the app, must have been very difficult on people.
Google’s app had trouble with loading maps, as well as with providing directions to users. The app also failed to load details for businesses. Some users were instead met with an error message that said that the servers could not be reached.
The problem, as mentioned above, only affected a few regions around the world. I checked Google Maps once the issue was being reported on yesterday, and it was working fine over here.
Google Maps fails to load for a user. | Image credit — Reddit
