iPhone Air says the future is eSIM, and Yesim is fully prepared for it
Yesim's global connections offer roaming at low cost
Apple’s new iPhones are here and the latest super-slim model — the iPhone Air — is eSIM only. Not just in the US, but anywhere. And even for the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple took the time to show us how the eSIM models have more room for a battery in them.
So, it’s becoming clear that eSIM is the future. It has a number of benefits that are hard to ignore:
- Practicality - activating and switching between multiple eSIMs is easily done through an app or the phone’s settings. No need to worry about swapping physical cards or looking specifically for a phone with dual SIM support. As long as it has eSIM, you can make it work. Travelers or remote workers can easily swap to location-appropriate eSIMs in a click. Tourists looking for the best roaming options get a lot more choice.
- Ease of installation - No need to go down to the store, no need to pop out a tiny card and stick it in the phone. Just scan a QR code or tap a button within an eSIM app and you are easily set up.
- Technologically superior - from the security of having the eSIM chip embedded in the phone, to being able to store multiple carrier profiles simultaneously, eSIMs make it easier to swap when coverage is needed. They are also encrypted and less vulnerable to spoofing and cloning attempts.
- Environmental impact - there are still millions of SIMs being produced every year. Looking at the tiny card in our device, it’s hard to imagine that it’s a big environmental issue. However, on a global scale, producing that much plastic and the waste surrounding it does leave a dent. Going fully eSIM definitely makes sense in that context.
The shift to eSIM is happening right now
It’s a slow but definitely ongoing process. The iPhone XS came with eSIM support 7 years ago. It joined the likes of Google’s Pixels and Samsung’s Galaxy flagships. Nowadays, contemporary devices that are in the higher midrange or flagship tier are pretty much guaranteed to have eSIM support.
In 2022, the industry shipped 293 million devices with eSIM functionality. In 2024, that number has grown to over half a billion. And it’s not just smartphones — eSIMs are a natural choice for smartwatches, but also work in Surface tablets, iPads, laptops, automotive systems, IoT and smart home devices.
While no country or carrier has gone “eSIM only” just yet, a lot of carriers are already making the move of offering eSIM for their plans, giving you the choice of not even receiving a physical SIM card.
Real-world benefits of eSIM right now: Yesim and complete global connectivity
Carriers like Yesim are leveraging the fast growth of eSIM popularity and its extensive uses. The focus may have been data-only plans in multiple destinations across the globe, but the rapidly developing technologies helped boost that in a dependable, no-frills solution for anyone who needs roaming.
Yesim works with over 800 network operators across 200+ destinations, enabling true global coverage. You are free to choose plans for specific destinations, regions, or full global coverage. Alternatively, the Yesim app supports multiple eSIM management, so remote workers that need specific profiles to separate work, life, or specific schedules can leverage that.
The eSIMs are offered in multiple variants of transparent pay-as-you-go data plans. With the power of modern VoIP or video calling apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Viber, you can stay connected just as before.
This model allows for flexibility in pricing, so you can get exactly what you need for your trip and not worry about any roaming or extra charges. Something that could cost you about $12 per day for roaming with a traditional carrier can be substituted with a Yesim data plan that costs you $1.72 per day or $1.01 per GB.
Additional benefits of Yesim:
- 24/7 customer support available in multiple languages
- Device compatibility checker to verify eSIM support before purchase
- Multiple eSIM management from a single account for families or frequent travelers
- Localized apps and support removing language barriers for global users
- Yesim’s plans come in Unlimited options that can be paid for a day, 7 days, 15 days, or a month. Alternatively, you can get prepay a specific amount of data — 500 MB, 10 GB, 20 GB, or 30 GB. Refill as needed.
