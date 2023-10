The hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is reduced to an impulse buy through this trade-in Samsung deal

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

If you want to stay connected, you might consider purchasing a smartwatch. These gadgets allow you to see various smart notifications and gain next-level insight into your health and body. And what could be better for an Android user than the hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ? Buying it at a bargain price, of course. So, if you want to complete your Samsung ecosystem at a discount, head to the official company store. Here, you can find a fantastic trade-in offer on the Bluetooth-only 43mm version.Believe it or not, the smartwatch sells for $30 less than usual at Samsung.com. But if you have an old watch in good condition, we suggest you trade it in. That allows you to get up to $250 off the new, meaning you save a total of $280 on the new smartwatch with a trade-in. By all means, you can hardly find the wearable at such a low price somewhere else!Why the latest Samsung wearable is a good investment, you may ask. Well, there’s more than one reason. For starters, it sees the re-introduction of the rotating bezel, a feature many users missed in the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. Similarly to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , this one is also incredibly sleek and stylish. But it’s not just about the looks.Easily one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers , the wearable has all the latest and most exciting features you could want. To list a few, it gives you personalized heart rate zones, sleep insights and coaching, Body Composition Analysis, next-level fitness tracking, and many more.What’s more, theis made to last. It features Sapphire Crystal glass protection, so you don’t have to worry that a casual bash into the wall will mean the end of your wearable. As if that’s not enough, you also get an IP68 rating on deck, which is decidedly impressive for a smartwatch.Battery-wise, this bad boy can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. While that’s not all that impressive, given that most Garmin watches come with hundreds of hours of battery life, it’s still good enough for such a feature-rich smartwatch.