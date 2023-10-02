The hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is reduced to an impulse buy through this trade-in Samsung deal

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The hot new Galaxy Watch 6 is reduced to an impulse buy through this trade-in Samsung deal
If you want to stay connected, you might consider purchasing a smartwatch. These gadgets allow you to see various smart notifications and gain next-level insight into your health and body. And what could be better for an Android user than the hot new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Buying it at a bargain price, of course. So, if you want to complete your Samsung ecosystem at a discount, head to the official company store. Here, you can find a fantastic trade-in offer on the Bluetooth-only 43mm version.

Believe it or not, the smartwatch sells for $30 less than usual at Samsung.com. But if you have an old watch in good condition, we suggest you trade it in. That allows you to get up to $250 off the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meaning you save a total of $280 on the new smartwatch with a trade-in. By all means, you can hardly find the wearable at such a low price somewhere else!

Why the latest Samsung wearable is a good investment, you may ask. Well, there’s more than one reason. For starters, it sees the re-introduction of the rotating bezel, a feature many users missed in the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. Similarly to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this one is also incredibly sleek and stylish. But it’s not just about the looks.

Easily one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, the wearable has all the latest and most exciting features you could want. To list a few, it gives you personalized heart rate zones, sleep insights and coaching, Body Composition Analysis, next-level fitness tracking, and many more.

What’s more, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is made to last. It features Sapphire Crystal glass protection, so you don’t have to worry that a casual bash into the wall will mean the end of your wearable. As if that’s not enough, you also get an IP68 rating on deck, which is decidedly impressive for a smartwatch.

Battery-wise, this bad boy can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. While that’s not all that impressive, given that most Garmin watches come with hundreds of hours of battery life, it’s still good enough for such a feature-rich smartwatch.
