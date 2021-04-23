Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Ting Mobile
By Ting Mobile
Apr 23, 2021, 8:18 AM
Giveaway winners: Galaxy S20 FE and two Galaxy A11 go to...
Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

How two weeks fly by, eh? Ting Mobile's latest giveaway winners have been drawn. One lucky participant won a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, while the two runner-ups got a Galaxy A11. And here they are:


Ting Mobile Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A11 giveaway

Congratulations to the lucky winners! You will be contacted via the email that you used to log in the competition with to arrange the prize delivery.

Want to try Ting Mobile? Now's the best time!


Ting Mobile has a Spring savings promo — get a 5 GB plan and only pay $20 per month over the next 6 months. Just be sure to sign up for the offer before April 30th rolls by! And that's on top of Ting's plans already being a bargain — whether you are looking for simple connectivity or comprehensive unlimited plans — Ting has an offer for you.

High-quality mobile coverage, exceptional customer service, and low prices. Not convinced? Follow our link below to get $25 in service credit and try Ting for yourself, risk-free!

Try Ting Mobile now!

Follow our link and claim $25 service credit

What is Ting Mobile?


Ting Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that has been around for 9 years and still going strong. It offers connectivity over both GSM and CDMA networks, meaning that there's a very good chance you'll be able to bring your own device, and be all ready to go.

Its plans require no contracts — you pay monthly and that’s it. No strings attached.

Still, Ting Mobile cares enough about customer satisfaction to provide real human customer service, instead of a robot with pre-selected responses.

Is Ting Mobile’s coverage any good? Well, since the company uses both Verizon and T-Mobile’s networks, you can rest assured that it provides high-quality coverage across the United States.

