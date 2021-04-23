Giveaway winners: Galaxy S20 FE and two Galaxy A11 go to...

Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





How two weeks fly by, eh? Ting Mobile's latest giveaway winners have been drawn. One lucky participant won a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE , while the two runner-ups got a Galaxy A11 . And here they are:













Congratulations to the lucky winners! You will be contacted via the email that you used to log in the competition with to arrange the prize delivery.





Want to try Ting Mobile? Now's the best time!





Ting Mobile has a Spring savings promo — get a 5 GB plan and only pay $20 per month over the next 6 months. Just be sure to sign up for the offer before April 30th rolls by! And that's on top of Ting's plans already being a bargain — whether you are looking for simple connectivity or comprehensive unlimited plans — Ting has an offer for you.





High-quality mobile coverage, exceptional customer service, and low prices. Not convinced? Follow our link below to get $25 in service credit and try Ting for yourself, risk-free!





Try Ting Mobile now! Follow our link and claim $25 service credit



