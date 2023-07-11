Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Try Boost Mobile with 50% off for a month - no strings attached!

Boost
Boost Mobile
Try Boost Mobile with 50% off for a month - no strings attached!
Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

If you are looking for an easy, no strings attached, unlimited contract with a solid carrier, now's the best time to try out Boost Mobile — one of the most popular MVNOs in the States — for 50% off your first month!

To get you started, Boost will send you a SIM kit ($10 value) for free — even the express 2-day shipping is covered. You will get full access to the Boost's Unlimited plan and test out the speed and dependability of the Expanded Data Network with widespread 5G coverage, for only $12.50. After the trial month expires, regular rate is $25.

Claim offer


What does the Boost Unlimited plan offer?

  • Unlimited talk, text, and data*
  • Mobile hotspot feature included
  • Works on most GSM phones
  • Boost’s Expanded Data Network combines AT&T and T-Mobile for widespread 5G coverage
  • Change your plan at any time
  • Get credit by using the BoostOne app
  • No contracts, no hidden fees
*Data speeds may be reduced after 30 GB of monthly use allotment

That's a lot of cell service for $12.50 and with 30 days to go, you will have all the time to evaluate whether Boost's network works for you. There are no contracts and you can fully control your account through Boost's app. Even the hotspot feature is included in the package, which is a deal even at the full $25 price of Unlimited.

Even though it's an MVNO, Boost Mobile is building out its own network to boost speeds and coverage, further improving on the already solid foundation of the AT&T and T-Mobile networks that it has started off on. With 21 years of experience in the space, Boost has built out the infrastructure and developed the know-how for top-notch customer support, too.

Since it's a pre-paid service with no contracts involved, customers are free to hop between different plans from month to month. Planning a hot holiday trip and using lots of data? Get on Unlimited! Thinking about digging your heels in and taking a break next month? A budget plan with limited data will free up some extra cash! Also, you can interact with the BoostOne app to play games and watch videos, earn Boostcoin, and redeem that digital currency for more wireless service from Boost!

Again, the summer offer from Boost Mobile right now is:

  • 1 months of Unlimited for half off ($12.50)
  • Free SIM kit ($10 value)
  • Free 2-day express shipping ($5 value)
  • After 1 month, Unlimited will cost you $25

Claim offer



Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless