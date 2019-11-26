Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019

The Apple HomePod is a bit of a curiosity. In fact, it barely made it onto our list of the best smart speakers, as it still has a long way to go before it catches up to Google Assistant and Alexa speakers.Apple entered the smart speaker race at a much later stage than Amazon and Google. As a result, the HomePod launched with very limited capabilities compared to its biggest rivals. Its biggest stand-out features are arguably its excellent sound quality and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.Unfortunately, the HomePod lacks Bluetooth music streaming and has no built-in support for any music services other than Apple Music, which makes streaming tunes possibly only through AirPlay. Of course, this also means that you need to have an iOS or Mac device to use this feature.Despite the shortcomings, Apple boasts that its smart speaker is the most secure option out there, which may very well be the case, but considering its premium price, the rather limited capabilities of Siri, and the lackluster app support, we’d recommend the HomePod only to the most ardent of Apple fans, who are already deep into the ecosystem and can really use it to its full potential.

Apple HomePod for $299

Best smart displays (smart speakers with screens) in 2019





Google Nest Hub







Google Nest Hub for $99 (down from $129) DEAL!

Option for video calls (w/ better audio): Google Nest Hub Max for $229

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)



The Echo Show takes all the best traits from the screenless Amazon Echo and adds a 10-inch display into the mix.



Just like the traditional Echo speaker, the Show has access to over 100,000 Alexa skills and works with pretty much every smart home appliance out there. The added convenience of a touchscreen grants you access to streaming from Prime Video, browsing through photos and recipes, and even making video calls thanks to the built-in camera (which also has a shutter that you can slide over the lens, should you feel too exposed to the corporate eye). There’s even a new “Glance” feature that shows you clips from various big news agencies, so you can get up to speed with the latest developments.



Unfortunately, the potential of the screen yet to be fully realized, as the Echo Show doesn’t allow you to start playing YouTube videos by voice (which is something many people want), and the user interface itself isn’t as smooth or as polished as Google’s Nest Hub.



The Echo Show has two speakers, which may not sound as great as some offerings from Sonos, but are very adequate when for streaming music and are certainly better than the Google Nest Hub.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) around $230

JBL Link View



If you’re looking for a smart display with serious music streaming capabilities, look no further than the JBL Link View.



If you're looking for a smart display with serious music streaming capabilities, look no further than the JBL Link View.

The Link View has Google Assistant built-in and runs pretty much the same smooth and responsive interface as the Nest Hub, but it trumps pretty much any other smart display in terms of audio quality.

The 8-inch screen, surrounded by thick bezels, and the rather uninspired design may not seem like a great deal for $300, but this one is for people who can't do without a display and want the best audio quality.





JBL Link View for $200 (down from $299) DEAL!

Smart displays are still a bit of a new category, though they are the next logical step in the evolution of the smart speaker. Simply put, smart displays are speakers with—well—a display tacked on.They offer extended capabilities compared to their audio-only brethren, such as rich media features like displaying images, streaming video, and even making video calls. Of course, the latter also means that you'll have a camera pointed at you 24/7 (rather than just a microphone), which may or may not be something you want.That said, smart displays are becoming ever more adept and they combine all the things that a traditional speaker can do with many new features possible only with the addition of a display.While Amazon may be ahead of Google in the smart speaker race, when it comes to smart displays, the Google Nest Hub is arguably the best choice out there, especially if you're using Google services like YouTube, Maps, Photos, and Gmail.The Nest Hub's main attraction is a 7-inch touchscreen that sits perched atop the actual speaker. Google Assistant is very well integrated and makes surfacing information from any of Google's major services a breeze.Getting details about your daily commute, playing YouTube videos, checking reminders and upcoming appointments, and browsing through photos is all just a question away. Want to see all the important stuff first thing in the morning? Just say "Hey Google, good morning," and Nest Hub will show you the weather, events from your calendar, news, and all sorts of other useful information, tailored to your specific needs and lifestyle.Of course, the Google Nest Hub isn't without its shortcomings. For one, audio quality isn't up to par with some of the cheaper smart speaker options (or the Amazon Echo Show smart display), and the Nest Hub is yet to learn to play along with some third-party video streaming services, such as Netflix.On a side note, the Nest Hub doesn't have a camera, which could both be a good or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. If you're in the market for a smart display that can do video calls, then the Google Nest Hub Max is a good alternative, as it is essentially a beefed-up version of this one. It has a camera, a bigger 10-inch screen, and a substantially better-sounding speaker (but it also costs $100 more).