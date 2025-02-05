Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Venture into the great outdoors in style with the discounted Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

A close-up of the Beosound Explore speaker in water.
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is different from other speakers by the brand, as it was designed to accompany you on your adventures, rather than helping you relax while mellowing out on your couch.

Another area where the Beosound Explore stands out is its price tag. While most of its cousins boast steep prices, this handsome fella's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is just under $250. Not to mention, you can frequently find it at a heavily discounted price. In fact, you can save quite the sum right now if you act fast.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in green: Save $70!

$70 off (28%)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in green is discounted by $70 on Amazon right now. This lets you get one for just under $180. The speaker is offers great durability, boasting a solid IP67 rating. In addition, it sounds amazing, boasting 360-degree audio. Don't wait — save now!
Buy at Amazon


Amazon is offering a sweet 28% discount on the green-colored version of this bad boy, letting you score one for less than $180. This way, you'll save around $70 and treat yourself to a capable audio device at a cheaper price.

True, the Beosound Explore doesn't have a lavish design and is more on the rugged side, though it comes with a carabiner clip, which is pretty neat. However, it still delivers the top-quality sound Bang & Olufsen is famous for. Additionally, it offers 360-degree audio with strong bass, and you can even tailor the sound to your taste via the EQ in its companion app.

Of course, a speaker designed for the great outdoors should also be durable. That's why this one boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, offering complete protection against dust and allowing it to withstand submersion in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. On top of that, it has great battery life, delivering up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a solid pick if you want a speaker that sounds amazing, is easy to take anywhere, and packs good durability. So, don't wait too long and grab one at a discounted price today!
