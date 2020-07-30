Released emails show Apple made an exception for Amazon, agreed to smaller sales cut
Probably the most interesting part of the agreement, which was brought to light yesterday, was that Apple agreed to cut its App Store share from the usual 30% to just 15% for Prime Video subscriptions, in order to make the deal more lucrative for Amazon, Bloomberg reported.
The Amazon deal is a rare case of Apple sacrificing profits to secure a partner. Other giants such as Netflix and Spotify couldn’t get similar conditions and eventually moved their subscriptions away from their iOS apps and to their respective websites, in order to avoid paying the 30% fee completely.
Of course, Amazon is in a league of its own and has plenty to offer in return. After the deal was announced, Amazon started officially selling Apple products, bringing billions of dollars in revenue to Cupertino.
Other emails, sent between Apple executives as far back as 2011 showed that a higher, 40% cut was considered. One of the bosses at Apple thought the company “may be leaving money on the table if we just asked for about 30% of the first year”.
The committee leading the investigation is yet to announce its final decision, which might be pivotal in the way major tech companies are doing business.