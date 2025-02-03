Apple Music’s biggest offer goes live today

Fans can get ready for Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show | Image credit: Apple

On Apple Fitness+, an all-new Artist Spotlight celebrates the music of Kendrick Lamar | Image credit: Apple

In other news, Apple News has been updated with a dedicated hub where users will find special coverage of Super Bowl LIX. The hub will host the latest news on the game from local and national sports publishers like The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, The Kansas City Star, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.Also, NFL fans can sign up for personalized news notifications to all of the week’s top football stories curated by the Apple News editors, and during the Super Bowl, the Apple News app will deliver the latest highlights and the halftime show.Finally, the Apple Sports app for iPhone will allow users to follow the game in real time on their Lock Screen with Live Activities, and get more in-depth information via full play-by-play information, team stats, box scores, and live betting odds.