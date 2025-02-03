Apple Music’s biggest offer goes live today
Fans can get ready for Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show | Image credit: AppleMusic fans rejoice, as Apple has just announced an incredible deal for those seeking a subscription-based music streaming service. For e very limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for just $2.99.
Typically, Apple Music costs $10.99 per month, so new customers will save $8 for six months, which equates to total savings of $48. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t say if the Apple Music offer is available globally or just in the United States/North America.
In fact, Apple doesn’t even say how customers can qualify for the promo. Besides being a new customer, there’s really no information regarding the requirements you need to meet to be able to get the deal.
In related news, Apple announced that fans who use the Shazam app to identify Kendrick Lamar songs throughout the week leading up to the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, can access the event’s page where they’ll find bonus content like a custom Apple Watch face and iPhone wallpaper.
Besides that, Shazam users can also save the concert to receive timely reminders for the Set List playlist and photos from the show. These are just some of the benefits music lovers are offered for being loyal Kendrick Lamar fans.
On Apple Fitness+, an all-new Artist Spotlight celebrates the music of Kendrick Lamar | Image credit: Apple
In other news, Apple News has been updated with a dedicated hub where users will find special coverage of Super Bowl LIX. The hub will host the latest news on the game from local and national sports publishers like The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, The Kansas City Star, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Also, NFL fans can sign up for personalized news notifications to all of the week’s top football stories curated by the Apple News editors, and during the Super Bowl, the Apple News app will deliver the latest highlights and the halftime show.
Finally, the Apple Sports app for iPhone will allow users to follow the game in real time on their Lock Screen with Live Activities, and get more in-depth information via full play-by-play information, team stats, box scores, and live betting odds.
