Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple Music’s biggest offer goes live today

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Wireless service Music
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Kendrick Lamar
Fans can get ready for Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show | Image credit: Apple
Music fans rejoice, as Apple has just announced an incredible deal for those seeking a subscription-based music streaming service. For e very limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for just $2.99.

Typically, Apple Music costs $10.99 per month, so new customers will save $8 for six months, which equates to total savings of $48. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t say if the Apple Music offer is available globally or just in the United States/North America.

In fact, Apple doesn’t even say how customers can qualify for the promo. Besides being a new customer, there’s really no information regarding the requirements you need to meet to be able to get the deal.

In related news, Apple announced that fans who use the Shazam app to identify Kendrick Lamar songs throughout the week leading up to the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, can access the event’s page where they’ll find bonus content like a custom Apple Watch face and iPhone wallpaper.

Besides that, Shazam users can also save the concert to receive timely reminders for the Set List playlist and photos from the show. These are just some of the benefits music lovers are offered for being loyal Kendrick Lamar fans.

Apple Music’s biggest offer goes live today
On Apple Fitness+, an all-new Artist Spotlight celebrates the music of Kendrick Lamar | Image credit: Apple

In other news, Apple News has been updated with a dedicated hub where users will find special coverage of Super Bowl LIX. The hub will host the latest news on the game from local and national sports publishers like The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, The Kansas City Star, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Also, NFL fans can sign up for personalized news notifications to all of the week’s top football stories curated by the Apple News editors, and during the Super Bowl, the Apple News app will deliver the latest highlights and the halftime show.

Finally, the Apple Sports app for iPhone will allow users to follow the game in real time on their Lock Screen with Live Activities, and get more in-depth information via full play-by-play information, team stats, box scores, and live betting odds.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless