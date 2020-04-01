Apple may launch AirTags, premium headphones, and more at WWDC 2020

Apple AirPods Pro





The next big Apple announcement is taking place next month and will involve the highly anticipated iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus. But the Cupertino giant is also working on several other products for release this year, some of which could arrive at WWDC 2020 in June.

Apple AirTags and premium Bluetooth headphones are coming





Unlike the recent 2020 iPad Pro series or upcoming iPhone 9 series, these new devices won't be announced via press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Instead, Apple is hoping to unveil them through the online WWDC keynote it has planned.





The Silicon Valley-based company had originally intended on announcing two of the upcoming product at the March 2020 event. Unfortunately, the current global climate forced Apple to completely shelve the event, which was reportedly scheduled for March 31.





The reason executives want to be on stage for these product announcements is, according to Prosser, because they are entirely new product categories for the company. Specifically, Apple is finally planning to announce AirTags and a pair of premium over-ear Bluetooth headphones.

What will AirTags and the headphones offer?

Evidence uncovered in iOS 13 code late last year suggests Apple AirTags are Tile-like item tracking tags that can be attached to virtually any object. The most obvious examples include keys, your wallet, or a backpack.





Unlike other item tracking tags which rely on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, AirTags reportedly make use of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip Apple first introduced last September with the iPhone 11 series. That means users will be able to track items with much more accuracy than usual.







Speaking of tracking, the expectation is that owners will be able to assign specific tags to items and easily track them through the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS devices.



As for the high-end Bluetooth headphones that Apple is planning, little is unfortunately known about them at the moment. However, better sound quality and battery life than AirPods is to be expected alongside a considerably higher price tag that will ultimately position them as a premium alternative to Beats.





These were originally scheduled to debut way back in Q4 2018 alongside the 2018 iPad Pro series, but subsequent delays have pushed them all the way back until June 2020.

WWDC 2020 could kick off Monday, June 1

Joining these products at WWDC looks set to be some sort of MacBook Pro refresh. There's no word just yet on what it will involve, but Apple is reportedly working on a 14-inch MacBook Pron with the new Magic Keyboard to replace the existing 13-inch variant, making it a very strong candidate.





A slight updated to the well-reviewed 16-inch MacBook Pro could make an appearing in June too, although that is purely speculation at this stage.





In regards to when all of these announcements will take place, Apple has already confirmed WWDC kicks off in June but has so far failed to reveal the exact date. Fortunately, Jon Prosser has received some information from his sources and believes it could all start on Monday, June 1.