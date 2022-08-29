 Two new patents showcase Google's upcoming foldable smartphone - PhoneArena
Two new patents showcase Google's upcoming foldable smartphone

g is releasing the latest fourth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, we are beginning to learn more and more about a possible new contender in the foldable smartphone market.

This time around, two patents (WO2022177596 and WO2022177607) filed by Google have emerged, showcasing a yet-unannounced upcoming foldable device. The position of the inner selfie camera on the foldable display is particularly interesting - the sensor will apparently be mounted on the bezel.

Of course, the device can be none other than the rumored Pixel Notepad (the name has not been officially confirmed yet, but this is one of the possible options, alongside the Pixel Fold). Google’s entry to the foldable market is just as exciting, as it is going to be difficult.

Currently, Samsung reigns supreme in the latter and commands a staggering market share. This, coupled with the fact that most prominent contenders do not release their devices internationally, stifles competition. Google might well change that, starting with the Pixel Notepad.

Judging by the patent, the device will adopt the largely familiar notepad form factor seen in many other foldables like the OG itself - the Galaxy Fold. According to preliminary information, the Pixel Notepad will be more reminiscent in terms of size to the Oppo Find N, than to Samsung’s Fold. This will add some meaningful alternative to potential US foldable users.

Props to Google for refusing to follow a cookie-cutter design and simply copying what is currently most successful. On the contrary, even - the Pixel Notepad will be something truly different and innovative in a market that has been stagnating for quite some time now.

Google is not the only manufacturer who will be trying to beat Samsung at its own game. Apple and OnePlus are also rumored to be working on foldables of their own. Let us see if any of them have what it takes to take Samsung’s crown.
