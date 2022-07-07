Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back
Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, its annual celebration held exclusively for Samsung Galaxy owners. The event will take place over the course of July and will be packed with numerous rewards and epic content, with each day promising to bring “something new and exciting” in Samsung’s own words.
The Summer of Galaxy campaign will be broadly structured according to three main points of interest: music, gaming and movies. The events that are being held in person will take place in California. It will also be able to participate online, albeit to a limited extent.
For all the music lovers Samsung will be hosting a private concert on July 16 in Los Angeles. Samsung users based in California are invited to enter the competition for RSVPs to the event at Samsung’s official Twitter page. The concert will be available for streaming on Samsung’s official website for a limited time, starting July 22.
Additionally, Samsung will be be organizing backstage tours with #TeamGalaxy, allowing Galaxy users to meet some of the biggest stars in the music industry today - Charli XCX and JADEN. Samsung will also be giving out $25 concert ticket eGift cards.
For gamers, Samsung will be organizing masterclasses with some of the most famous streamers of popular titles like Apex Legends Mobile, Sky: Children of the Light, and PUBG MOBILE. The 3rd edition of the Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament will also be held.
Movie lovers will be tempted with exclusive previews of upcoming titles on Netflix (The Gray Man) and Amazon Prime (Samaritan). Samsung will also be giving out exclusive movie rewards valued at up to $30.
The countdown to the return of Summer of Galaxy has already commenced on Samsung’s official web page. More information on the individual event as well as detailed instructions on how to participate are available here.
