 Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back

Samsung
1
Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back
Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, its annual celebration held exclusively for Samsung Galaxy owners. The event will take place over the course of July and will be packed with numerous rewards and epic content, with each day promising to bring “something new and exciting” in Samsung’s own words.

The Summer of Galaxy campaign will be broadly structured according to three main points of interest: music, gaming and movies. The events that are being held in person will take place in California. It will also be able to participate online, albeit to a limited extent.

For all the music lovers Samsung will be hosting a private concert on July 16 in Los Angeles. Samsung users based in California are invited to enter the competition for RSVPs to the event at Samsung’s official Twitter page. The concert will be available for streaming on Samsung’s official website for a limited time, starting July 22.

Additionally, Samsung will be be organizing backstage tours with #TeamGalaxy, allowing Galaxy users to meet some of the biggest stars in the music industry today - Charli XCX and JADEN. Samsung will also be giving out $25 concert ticket eGift cards.

For gamers, Samsung will be organizing masterclasses with some of the most famous streamers of popular titles like Apex Legends Mobile, Sky: Children of the Light, and PUBG MOBILE. The 3rd edition of the Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament will also be held.

Movie lovers will be tempted with exclusive previews of upcoming titles on Netflix (The Gray Man) and Amazon Prime (Samaritan). Samsung will also be giving out exclusive movie rewards valued at up to $30.

The countdown to the return of Summer of Galaxy has already commenced on Samsung’s official web page. More information on the individual event as well as detailed instructions on how to participate are available here.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart - updated July 2022
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart - updated July 2022
Stunning Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro renders revealed: Check out Samsung's next watches
Stunning Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro renders revealed: Check out Samsung's next watches
BOE gets another chance to supply panels to Apple for the iPhone 14
BOE gets another chance to supply panels to Apple for the iPhone 14
Apple to protect high-profile users with a new "Lockdown Mode" for iPhones, iPads, and Macs
Apple to protect high-profile users with a new "Lockdown Mode" for iPhones, iPads, and Macs
New report reveals a bunch of juicy details on rugged Apple Watch model coming this year
New report reveals a bunch of juicy details on rugged Apple Watch model coming this year
Future Apple Watches could come with a fingerprint sensor according to a patent
Future Apple Watches could come with a fingerprint sensor according to a patent

Popular stories

T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless