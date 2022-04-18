India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G0
One of the main selling points of the M53 is its camera - the smartphone boasts a 108MP primary rear-facing sensor. The formidable main camera is assisted by three secondary ones: an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Sophisticated image editing is also integrated by default (e.g. an Object Eraser function). The promise is a premium mobile photography experience at a much lower price point. The front-facing camera is also no slouch, with a 32MP sensor of its own.
The Galaxy M53 5G is powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, whose performance ranks similarly to that of the Exynos 1200 SoC. The device comes in two RAM options (6 and 8GB), has 128GB of internal storage, a hefty 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 25W. The 6.7-inch FHD+ display features Samsung’s signature sAMOLED+ technology and a rather impressive refresh rate of 120Hz.
The M53 is part of Samsung’s mid-range smartphone lineup. Hence, the expected price of the device is between 25 000 INR and 30 000 INR (which translates to roughly 330 - 400 USD). Indian consumers in particular will appreciate the Auto Data Switching function which enables the headset to alternate between network providers at a moment’s notice. The smartphone will be offered in two colors - blue and green.
