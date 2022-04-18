 India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung

India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Dzhoro Ivanov
By
0
India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, the newest addition to the Korean tech giant’s mid-range lineup, moves forward with a release date for India. Indian buyers are expected to get hold of the device as soon as April 22nd, as per official information by Samsung.

One of the main selling points of the M53 is its camera - the smartphone boasts a 108MP primary rear-facing sensor. The formidable main camera is assisted by three secondary ones: an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Sophisticated image editing is also integrated by default (e.g. an Object Eraser function). The promise is a premium mobile photography experience at a much lower price point. The front-facing camera is also no slouch, with a 32MP sensor of its own.

The Galaxy M53 5G is powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, whose performance ranks similarly to that of the Exynos 1200 SoC. The device comes in two RAM options (6 and 8GB), has 128GB of internal storage, a hefty 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 25W. The 6.7-inch FHD+ display features Samsung’s signature sAMOLED+ technology and a rather impressive refresh rate of 120Hz.

The M53 is part of Samsung’s mid-range smartphone lineup. Hence, the expected price of the device is between 25 000 INR and 30 000 INR (which translates to roughly 330 - 400 USD). Indian consumers in particular will appreciate the Auto Data Switching function which enables the headset to alternate between network providers at a moment’s notice. The smartphone will be offered in two colors - blue and green.

Bottomline

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes equipped with what looks like a powerful camera, an above-average display and a respectable spec sheet, all at a very reasonable price. Smartphone photography enthusiasts on a budget will undoubtedly be drawn to this device. Whether that appeal extends to the wider Indian population remains to be seen.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 900 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
