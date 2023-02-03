Grab the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition or its hybrid counterpart with a sweet discount





Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: Now 30% OFF! Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition with a sweet 30% discount. This means that you will save around $90 through this deal. $90 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid: Now 30% OFF Grab the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid from Amazon and save nearly $69 in the process. $69 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a stylish timepiece. It comes with the same hardware found on the regular Fossil Gen 6, which means that the watch is powered by the Snapdragon 4100+ chipset and has 1GB of RAM. As for the software, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition runs on Wear OS 3, and it's the first Fossil smartwatch to run Google's latest OS for smartwatches straight out of the box. This lets you use apps like YouTube Music and Spotify directly on your wrist. However, the watch comes with Alexa, not Google Assistant, despite the fact that it's running Wear OS 3.



Also, the Wellness Edition of the Fossil Gen 6 offers automatic workout detection, continuous heart rate monitoring, and improved sleep tracking and comes with a new fitness app called Wellness. The watch is water resistant (3 ATM), which means you can do the dishes with it, but it's not suitable for swimming.



According to Fossil, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers approximately 24+ hours of battery life, which is standard for these types of watches. The wearable also features faster charging and can charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.



However, if you don't want to buy a smartwatch that you will need to charge every single day, you can go with the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, which Amazon is also currently offering with a sweet discount. The smartwatch is on sale with a 30% discount, which means you will save around $69 if you get the hybrid model through this deal.



The hybrid model doesn't run on Wear OS 3. It features an E-ink display instead of an AMOLED and comes with physical arms and a watchface that gives information like the time, date, weather, battery level, heart rate, steps, calories, sleep health, and SpO2. Fossil claims the watch can last up to two weeks on a single charge.

