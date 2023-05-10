Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel Fold: Is it Waterproof?

Google
Foldables have come a long way in the last couple of years, but they are still some of the most fragile smartphones out there. Hence, a certain degree of caution is never a bad thing when handling a device like the Google Pixel Fold.

If you are still determined to test the limits of Google’s first-generation foldable by taking it for a swim, we advise you to continue reading. In the following paragraphs we will tell you whether the Pixel Fold can survive the test of the elements or, in this case, one element. So, is the Google Pixel Fold waterproof?

In all fairness, the Google Pixel Fold is as water-resistant as it gets when it comes to modern-day smartphones. Although not truly waterproof, the foldable can withstand total submersion in water at depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. This is guaranteed by the manufacturer as the Pixel Fold features an IPX8 certification (more on that later).

There are two caveats that you should bear in mind, however. Firstly, this rating applies only when the device is new. After some wear and tear, there is no guarantee that the Pixel Fold will remain impervious to water damage. Secondly, all liquids are not made equal. The certification applies only to submersion in fresh water - salt water and other liquids can still be detrimental to the Pixel Fold.

What does IPX8 mean?


The ingress protection (IP) code is an index which measures the extent to which a device is protected from water and small particles like dust. In general, the certification includes two ratings, each represented by a separate digit.

In the case of the Pixel Fold, the extent of dust resistance has not been tested, which is what the ‘X’ stands for. The digit ‘8’ denotes the level of liquid ingress protection. For reference, the latter can range between 1 and 9, with 8 indicating full water resistance when the device is submerged at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

