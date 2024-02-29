Galaxy S24 FE weirdly sounding better than S24 as key specs emerge





Galaxy S24 FE, which implies it's very much in the works. Samsung went straight from the Galaxy S21 FE to the S23 FE, but it looks like it won't skip the next generation. X leaker @OreXda has leaked some of the specs for the FE, which implies it's very much in the works.













The rest of the leaked specs also look pretty impressive. The phone may sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel, though @OreXda isn't entirely sure about this one. Its 4,500mAh battery will be bigger than the S24's 4,000mAh cell and could help it become one of the best smartphones of 2024





The device will have 12GB of RAM and storage options will include 128GB and 256GB.





Galaxy S24





The leak hasn't mentioned the rest of the specs but to maintain the current $200 price difference, the South Korean giant might equip it with less impressive cameras and the phone might not be as durable as the Galaxy S24 .





If Samsung sticks with the same release timeline as last year, it may unveil the Galaxy S24 FE in October. The Galaxy S24 series has proven to be a success and a stripped-down version can help sustain that momentum.

