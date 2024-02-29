Galaxy S24 FE weirdly sounding better than S24 as key specs emerge

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for a July 10 Unpacked event where it will present to us the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The South Korean giant is apparently also readying another high-end phone, the Galaxy S24 FE. 

Samsung went straight from the Galaxy S21 FE to the S23 FE, but it looks like it won't skip the next generation. X leaker @OreXda has leaked some of the specs for the Galaxy S24 FE, which implies it's very much in the works.

According to the tipster, like the Galaxy S24, it will come in both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 flavors. Samsung didn't take the same approach with the Galaxy S23 FE, which has a less powerful chipset than the Galaxy S23.

The rest of the leaked specs also look pretty impressive. The phone may sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel, though @OreXda isn't entirely sure about this one. Its 4,500mAh battery will be bigger than the S24's 4,000mAh cell and could help it become one of the best smartphones of 2024.

The device will have 12GB of RAM and storage options will include 128GB and 256GB.

By the looks of it, the Galaxy S24 FE will have a lot in common with the S24, but since it's supposed to be a watered-down model, we know Samsung will probably cut corners in some areas.

The leak hasn't mentioned the rest of the specs but to maintain the current $200 price difference, the South Korean giant might equip it with less impressive cameras and the phone might not be as durable as the Galaxy S24

If Samsung sticks with the same release timeline as last year, it may unveil the Galaxy S24 FE in October. The Galaxy S24 series has proven to be a success and a stripped-down version can help sustain that momentum.

