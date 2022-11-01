ESR magnetic kickstand powerbank: charge your iPhone in a snap!

Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Even though the newest iPhones have pretty impressive battery endurance it is always a good idea to have a good power bank at the ready — just in case. And it only helps when that powerbank can double as something else when you don’t need its charge.

Well, in the case of ESR’s newest products, we have big batteries that also double as kickstands for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone!

This includes iPhones series 12 and above — anything after the new rectangular redesign, excluding the iPhone SE models.

The ESR HaloLock battery pack will stick to your iPhone with a force of 1,000-g, making sure it stays secure. Once you snap the device on, it begins charging wirelessly — no need to carry an extra cable and battle tangled wires in your tech bag.

Wireless charging power is rated for 7.5 W, so your iPhone will be getting juice in a steady flow while you can keep using it or viewing your favorite media thanks to the included unfoldable kickstand. Thanks to the strong magnets, you can prop up your iPhone in a horizontal or vertical position — entirely your choice. Plus, its adjustable at up to a 70-degree angle, so you can set up your perfect viewing position.

You can keep charging while staying on that FaceTime call, binging YouTube videos, or scrolling to the depths of your social media feed.

With a 10,000 mAh capacity, the ESR HaloLock battery pack can top up an iPhone Pro Max entirely, or even deliver twice the battery capacity of an iPhone mini!



The ESR HaloLock battery pack has a USB Type-C port on the side which works double-duty — both as input and output.

The powerbank charges with a power of 18 W and also supports pass-through — you can keep it plugged in and have your iPhone attached. This way, both the battery pack and the phone will be getting juice.

As for output, you can use the USB-C port for fast charging with 20 W output (on the 10,000 mAh model). You can even charge two devices simultaneously — an iPhone can be getting power from the magnetic pad while a secondary device (your Apple Watch or another phone) can be connected to the USB port!



The 5,000 mAh variant is slightly smaller and the only difference — aside from battery capacity — is that its USB-C output is rated for 12 W charging, which will be slightly slower than its bigger sibling.

All that said, with their current price difference, the 10,000 mAh variant will give you more bang for your buck — the bigger capacity and faster charging from the wired port should even bring your tablet back to life when push comes to shove.

