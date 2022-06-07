 Dubious rumor predicts a Samsung A series foldable - PhoneArena
Dubious rumor predicts a Samsung A series foldable

Samsung
1
Dubious rumor predicts a Samsung A series foldable
According to a new rumor, Samsung is reportedly working on a “A series” foldable smartphone, set to release sometime in 2024-2025. Given that Samsung’s A series is their mid-range product lineup, the device might well come with a significantly lower price tag than the Z Fold and Z Flip.

This interesting bit of speculation was firstly shared in a tweet and subsequently covered by Sammobile. Now would be the time for a small disclaimer - the purported leak should be taken with a healthy degree of skepticism as the original source (@chunvn8888) is not particularly reliable.

It should also be noted that this is only the latest in a long series of rumors regarding a potential affordable foldable option from Samsung. Similar speculations have been made on a number of occasions over the past years.

If anything, the prospect of an affordable Samsung foldable poses an interesting thought experiment. What is really deterring people from buying foldables?

Many would be quick to point to the price. After all, a Galaxy Z Fold can easily cost as much as 2 iPhones on release (even though Samsung lowered its price with the Fold 3). An A series foldable could finally tell us whether users are willing to invest in a foldable smartphone, if it is competitively-priced.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the cheaper foldable option from Samsung, performs incredibly well in terms of sales. Not only do Flip sales far surpass those of its bigger brother, the Fold, but also the Flip has now become the single most popular foldable on the market.

The problem is that we are not quite sure whether this is the result of its clamshell design, or its more reasonable price tag. Perhaps we will soon learn the answer to this and many other questions.
