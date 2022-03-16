 Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside) - PhoneArena

Accessories

Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)

Ugreen
By Ugreen
0
Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)
In the age of mobile technology, getting all of your devices is a tangled mess — so many wallplugs, so many cables coming from different sides. And now, you have phones shipping without a charging brick in the box. So… what charger should you buy?

Well, take a look at the Ugreen Nexode 100 W charging hub. It’s a modern wallplug that can power up to four of your devices.

Ugreen Nexode 100 W on Amazon

Use code 15UGREEN75 for $28 off

By utilizing GaN chips, the Ugreen Nexode stays fairly small, it has way less heat dissipation than standard wall chargers, and it provides stable charge, secured by a series of protections against overcharge, overheating, or shorting.



In addition to being relatively compact, the Ugreen Nexode also has a foldable plug, so it’s the best travel adapter that can fit in almost any pocket of your tech bag.

You have three USB Type-C plugs and a fourth USB Type-A port for legacy connectors. The first two ports are capable of outputting the full 100 W the charger provides, so it can easily be the power brick for your laptop.



If you plug in two devices, the power gets split to 65 W and 30 W between the first and second port. So, you can still use it for low-power workloads with a laptop and tablet. And then, the third and fourth port can be used to charge your smaller devices, like your smartphone or smartwatch.



Keep in mind, the Ugreen Nexode is perfectly capable of adjusting the power output depending on what device you have connected to it. The information laid out here is to show you the optimal charging power you can get, but if you are just plugging in a smartphone or a tablet — don’t worry about overcharging. The Ugreen Nexode will pick the optimal output and its Over Temperature Protection system will keep track of things by checking temperatures 5 times per second for the duration of the charge!

To put things into perspective — it can charge an iPhone 13 from 0 to 60% in only 30 minutes. It takes 90 minutes to fully charge a MacBook Pro 16”.

The Ugreen Nexode 100 W is a very convenient solution with an MSRP of $79.99 — quite a good price for a charger that can pretty much top op all of your mobile devices. But now, with our special discount code, you can grab yourself a Ugreen Nexode 100 W for only $51.99. Fantastic addition to your travel bag, or a great gift for a techie that never has enough outlets!

Ugreen Nexode 100 W on Amazon

Use code 15UGREEN75 for $28 off


