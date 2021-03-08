Apple may let you know if you’re being stalked





Something I hadn’t considered before: new beta includes a Item Safety setting in Find My. This is how Apple is trying to prevent 'stalking' with AirTags. If someone secretly hides a tag in your possessions, your phone will notice and warn you about it. pic.twitter.com/NVJyAZlthw — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) March 4, 2021





Item Safety alerts would be manageable in the Me tab of Find My app and they will be initially enabled. These will show whether there is an unknown device mimicking your own movements. You won’t be able to stop the “stalker” from tracking your location but at least you will be notified that there’s a device tracking you. Apple users will also be able to turn these notifications off. However, a warning notice will be displayed and it will read that someone will be able to track you without your knowledge.



A further look into the subject leads us to another possible agenda being solved here. It is rumored that Apple has plans to let third party accessories use its own Find My app in the near future. This inclusion will open the door for all kinds of sneaky business and Apple has rightly gone on to address those.