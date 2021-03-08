Apple may let you know if you’re being stalked
And what if someone puts an AirTag inside the pocket of your jacket or inside your MacBook sleeve? This could lead to some unwanted and unnecessary trouble. Or at least that’s what Apple is trying to prevent from happening. In addition to a dozen unseen add-ons, the iOS 14.5 beta 3 will feature Item Safety alerts. The alerts will notify you whether there is an unwanted device in close proximity to your own device and if it’s tracking you.
Something I hadn’t considered before: new beta includes a Item Safety setting in Find My. This is how Apple is trying to prevent 'stalking' with AirTags. If someone secretly hides a tag in your possessions, your phone will notice and warn you about it. pic.twitter.com/NVJyAZlthw— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) March 4, 2021
A further look into the subject leads us to another possible agenda being solved here. It is rumored that Apple has plans to let third party accessories use its own Find My app in the near future. This inclusion will open the door for all kinds of sneaky business and Apple has rightly gone on to address those.