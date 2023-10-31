Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Neural interfaces in AR headsets may enable truly hands-free industrial applications

In the augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) sector, tech innovator Wisear, known for its pioneering work in neural interfaces for XR technology, and ThirdEye Gen, a stalwart in MR and AI smart glasses, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The two awe-inspiring innovations: are neural interface-based controls and mixed reality. But what does that mean for us, mere mortals?

Wisear's pioneering approach to the integration of neural interface technology with augmented reality allows users to control devices simply by employing subtle bodily cues. Whether it's a double jaw clench to validate an action or the mere flicker of an eye to navigate through a menu, interaction with devices becomes possible even when the user’s hands are occupied and voice commands aren’t an option.

ThirdEye Gen, who's interested in integrating Wisear’s neural interface tech into its products, caters to the needs of institutions and businesses. Its products enable augmented reality conference calls and collaboration – valuable tools for environments where remote tech assistance or group work on 3D projects is needed.

With the collaboration between ThirdEye Gen and Wisear, entities like the US Army and corporate giants like Verizon are set to reap the rewards.

The potential use cases from this partnership are:
  • Defense Solutions: US Army personnel might see amplified operational efficiency, accessing critical data instantly without vocal or manual input.
  • Enterprise Applications: Companies could offer their employees enhanced hands-free experiences, reducing errors and increasing productivity.
  • Healthcare: With ThirdEye's AR/MR tools and Wisear's control, medical practitioners could get real-time augmented feedback during procedures without manual interference.

Yacine Achiakh, CEO of Wisear, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the potential transformative impact of integrating neural interface controls with premier MR glasses. Similarly, Nick Cherukuri, CEO of ThirdEye Gen, emphasized the innovative edge this partnership brings, particularly for their clients with demanding needs.
