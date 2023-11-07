Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Vuzix unveils INCOGNITO tech to level up AR smart glasses

AR glasses without Vuzix INCOGNITO (top) and with Vuzix INCOGNITO (bottom) | Image source-- Vuzix - Vuzix unveils INCOGNITO tech to level up AR smart glasses
AR glasses without Vuzix INCOGNITO (top) and with Vuzix INCOGNITO (bottom) | Image source-- Vuzix

In the world of augmented reality, privacy may get a significant boost. Vuzix Corporation, a manufacturer of smart glasses and AR tech, has announced an advancement in smart glasses technology with its new INCOGNITO feature, designed to minimize the outward visibility of the user's display.

So, what's this INCOGNITO tech all about? Well, it's tackling a common hiccup in the world of augmented reality – the forward eye glow. Eye glow in AR smart glasses is the unwanted light that spills out from the lenses of the glasses, often seen as a bright reflection. This can signal to others that the wearer is engaged with a display, potentially affecting privacy.

Vuzix's INCOGNITO technology “virtually eliminates” this glow, enhancing privacy. This could be particularly useful in sensitive environments, such as military operations, where any light emission can be a liability.

Paul Travers, Vuzix President and CEO, points out that the technology will not only benefit consumers looking for discretion in public spaces but also have practical military applications where concealment is paramount.

Vuzix has managed these technological improvements while maintaining its current production costs, which could suggest no significant price increase for the consumer. They're aiming to weave this new feature into their defense and industrial gear first, but they're also eyeballing a broader roll-out that could reach everyday consumers like you and me.

Now, for the tech-savvy out there, they all ride on Vuzix’s hefty portfolio of patents–we’re talking about 325 and counting. They’re not newbies and have been stirring up various innovations.

So, there you have it. Keep your eyes out when these stealthy specs hit the market.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
Is Meta making the products of my dreams? Because setting up a Quest 3 headset is still a nightmare!
This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR
This jump in haptic glove tech may translate into the next step up for immersive VR
LEGO Bricktales Brings Creative Building in VR to Meta Quest 3 This December
LEGO Bricktales Brings Creative Building in VR to Meta Quest 3 This December
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
Apple Vision Pro is on track to blow us away in 2024, in Apple Stores only
This is what virtual mixed reality screens may look like on the Quest 3. And I love it!
This is what virtual mixed reality screens may look like on the Quest 3. And I love it!
Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3
Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3
Loading Comments...

Latest News

ByteDance is laying off hundreds of employees from Pico. Were the rumors right all along?
ByteDance is laying off hundreds of employees from Pico. Were the rumors right all along?
Quest 3 modders get creative for better comfort and field of view
Quest 3 modders get creative for better comfort and field of view
StreamVR introduces a new Theater Screen for non-VR games
StreamVR introduces a new Theater Screen for non-VR games
Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam’s VR charts to signify a healthy launch
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam’s VR charts to signify a healthy launch
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless