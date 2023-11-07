Vuzix unveils INCOGNITO tech to level up AR smart glasses
AR glasses without Vuzix INCOGNITO (top) and with Vuzix INCOGNITO (bottom) | Image source-- Vuzix
In the world of augmented reality, privacy may get a significant boost. Vuzix Corporation, a manufacturer of smart glasses and AR tech, has announced an advancement in smart glasses technology with its new INCOGNITO feature, designed to minimize the outward visibility of the user's display.
So, what's this INCOGNITO tech all about? Well, it's tackling a common hiccup in the world of augmented reality – the forward eye glow. Eye glow in AR smart glasses is the unwanted light that spills out from the lenses of the glasses, often seen as a bright reflection. This can signal to others that the wearer is engaged with a display, potentially affecting privacy.
Vuzix's INCOGNITO technology “virtually eliminates” this glow, enhancing privacy. This could be particularly useful in sensitive environments, such as military operations, where any light emission can be a liability.
Paul Travers, Vuzix President and CEO, points out that the technology will not only benefit consumers looking for discretion in public spaces but also have practical military applications where concealment is paramount.
Vuzix has managed these technological improvements while maintaining its current production costs, which could suggest no significant price increase for the consumer. They're aiming to weave this new feature into their defense and industrial gear first, but they're also eyeballing a broader roll-out that could reach everyday consumers like you and me.
Now, for the tech-savvy out there, they all ride on Vuzix’s hefty portfolio of patents–we’re talking about 325 and counting. They’re not newbies and have been stirring up various innovations.
So, there you have it. Keep your eyes out when these stealthy specs hit the market.
