This third party VR tool lets you record yourself in third-person
You know how you record yourself from a distance in real life? What if you could do that in VR games and applications as well? Developer Matthew Dowd is working on implementing exactly that in Meta's VR headsets like the Quest 3.
Meta already allows Quest users to record videos by selecting Camera and then Record Video from the universal menu. However, these recordings are recorded exactly how you’re seeing the game or app: in first-person. As in, the recording is being done from where your eyes are.
Dowd is working on an SDK (software development kit) called QuestCam that will allow apps to make use of a virtual third-person camera. This can then be used to record yourself similar to how it’s done in real-life. Third-person recording for VR content would open up a whole new form of content creation.
A little sneak peek at how QuestCam works.
QuestCam development is currently targeting VR games and apps made in the Unity engine. The QuestCam Discord server already has more than 100 developers in it. This is pretty awesome news for the future of QuestCam as it requires direct integration from developers. And many seem to be on board.
This, explains Dowd, requires developer support. Meaning Meta can’t simply copy the feature and make QuestCam redundant.
A mod already exists, called Yizzi’s Camera Mod, to record yourself in third-person when playing VR games. However, this mod requires a PC to work. Dowd’s SDK will be a direct implementation for Quest headsets into Quest VR games by their developers.
It would be tough for Meta to get around this challenge on a system level…
— Matthew Dowd, Mixed, May 2024
QuestCam has the potential to usher in a new form of content creation that would bring more attention to the XR industry. Something I personally have my fingers crossed for. After all, we’ll need the industry to grow if we need even more amazing VR games and awesome VR headsets in the future.
