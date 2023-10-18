Team shooter Breachers coming to PSVR 2 this November
Get ready to breach and clear, VR fans! Triangle Factory has just dropped the news that their squad-based shooter named Breachers is heading to PSVR 2 next month. If you've got a thing for tactical shooters like Rainbow Six Siege, you might want to pay attention to this one.
So, what's the deal with the PSVR 2 version? Well, according to the studio, it's coming with all the bells and whistles. You can expect adaptive trigger support, trophies to show off your skills, and some serious visual upgrades. Plus, here's the kicker – crossplay! That's right, you can team up with your buddies on Quest and SteamVR headsets for some action-packed multiplayer mayhem.
Breachers takes a page from Rainbow Six Siege's book and throws you into the intense world of squad-based action. You'll choose between two roles: Enforcers or Revolters. As an Enforcer, you'll be rappelling down walls, swinging through windows, and taking the fight to your foes with gadgets. Revolters, on the other hand, have a mission to protect their precious bomb from being disarmed by any means necessary. Trip mines, door-blockers, and other gadgets are your best friends.
So, what's the verdict? Well, if you're confident in your gun skills and love a good tactical showdown, Breachers might just be your ticket to VR glory. Give it a shot, and don't forget to drop your thoughts in the comments below!
But hold on, there's a little catch. While you'll be breaching and clearing with your pals, the game's spectator mode won't make it to PlayStation as mentioned by Road to VR. Sorry, folks.
You can already dive into Breachers on Quest, SteamVR, and Pico headsets, and it's priced at $30. As for the exact release date on PSVR 2, Triangle Factory is keeping it a bit mysterious, but they've set the launch window for November. If you're itching to breach some walls and outsmart your opponents, you can add the game to your PlayStation wishlist while you wait.
