Get ready to relive a Super Bowl matchup on Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro has been getting some new immersive video content as of late, a lot of which sounds very fun. And now Apple has something very special for sports fans coming up: a short film titled “4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII”.
The film launches on September 6, though there’s not many details about what exactly it’ll entail. What’s clear is that 4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII will take NFL fans back to the match that took place in Allegiant Stadium between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
As it’s a shorter, more focused film, it will be a very different experience to the live WNBA games on Meta Quest 3.
If the name is literal and the film is only four minutes long, I feel like it will be over before it’s even begun. Though perhaps some editing tricks can make it seem like a longer, more emotional ordeal.
You can be courtside from the comfort of your living room! | Video credit — Apple
As former Head of Oculus Hugo Barra once said, the Vision Pro has huge potential being marketed as a sports watching platform. Especially if Apple makes it so that you can watch sports alongside friends and family.
Just imagine being able to watch almost every live game as if you were sitting in the front row. This is something VR is perfect for in my opinion. But for $3,499, only the most diehard VR enthusiast or sports fan would get a Vision Pro.
And therein lies the biggest problem plaguing Apple’s headset since launch: its price tag. If rumors about a cheaper Vision Pro 2 aren’t true, there’s going to be very few people watching 4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII.
Or any of the other cool immersive films coming out, like Elevated, which takes viewers on scenic aerial tours on Vision Pro.
