Meta Quest Hackathon showed us how diverse the application of Mixed Reality can be









Arachnophil





















BSL Teacher





















Extended Room





















Flux

















Flux, to me, feels like the grandfather of the JARVIS-like holographic simulators we’ll one day inevitably have. The app lets you play around with virtual circuits, wiring and even write code in an in-app IDE (integrated development environment).



Flaivor

















Sort of like BSL Teacher, Flaivor is another way Mixed Reality can be used for education and guidance in everyday life. Flaivor uses MR and AI to provide you with a virtual assistant named Martha.



GARVIS





















Meta is currently working on



Meta is currently working on AI-powered AR smart glasses and this is sort of what I envision they'll be like. As AI gets incorporated into mobile assistants and AR glasses keep getting better, things like GARVIS should become a lot more common.The full list of the 182 entries can be found here . There are a lot of good entries so go show the developers some love and support. Who knows, one of them might end up making one of the best MR games of all time.