Meta Quest and NBA team up for an unforgettable 2023-24 season in VR

October 25 // Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets // 4:00 pm PT

October 28 // Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards // 4:00 pm PT

October 30 // Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks // 5:00 pm PT

November 3 // Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder // 5:00 pm PT

November 6 // San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT

November 10 // Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs // 5:00 pm PT

November 14 // Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:00 pm PT

November 17 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks // 4:30 pm PT

November 18 // New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets // 3:00 pm PT

November 21 // Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic // 4:00 pm PT

November 24 // Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers // 5:00 pm PT

November 25 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:30 pm PT

November 28 // Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics // 4:30 pm PT

December 2 // Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat // 5:00 pm PT

December 11 // Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks // 4:30 pm PT

December 14 // Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat // 4:30 pm PT

December 16 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets // 4:00 pm PT

December 18 // LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT

December 20 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls // 5:00 pm PT

December 21 // San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls // 5:00 pm PT

December 23 // San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks // 5:30 pm PT

December 27 // New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder // 5:00 pm PT

December 30 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 5:00 pm PT

January 2 // Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 5:00 pm PT

January 6 // Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers // 4:30 pm PT

January 8 // Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT

January 9 // Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks // 4:30 pm PT

January 13 // New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies // 5:00 pm PT

January 15 // Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz // 6:00 pm PT

January 20 // San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards // 4:00 pm PT

January 21 // Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards // 3:00 pm PT

January 26 // Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks // 5:00 pm PT

January 28 // Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons // 3:00 pm PT

January 29 // New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics // 4:30 pm PT

February 2 // Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards // 4:00 pm PT

February 3 // Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers // 3:00 pm PT

February 5 // Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers // 4:00 pm PT

February 9 // Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks // 5:00 pm PT

February 12 // Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks // 5:00 pm PT

February 26 // Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies // 5:00 pm PT

March 1 // Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:00 pm PT

March 4 // Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 5:00 pm PT

March 11 // Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:30 pm PT

March 15 // Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs // 5:30 pm PT

March 16 // Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets // 2:00 pm PT

March 21 // Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks // 5:30 pm PT

March 24 // Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 4:00 pm PT

March 29 // Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder // 5:00 pm PT

March 31 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets // 3:00 pm PT

April 5 // New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls // 5:00 pm PT

April 7 // Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets // 4:30 pm PT

April 12 // Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers // 4:00 pm PT

