Meta's new Caddy app takes 3D modeling to the next level in MR for free!
If you're into 3D CAD modeling — you know, creating super-detailed digital sculptures in a virtual space — you'll want to check out Meta's latest offering: a MR app called Caddy. This free application is making waves by providing an immersive and interactive way to view CAD models, and it's compatible with some of the best VR headsets, including the Quest 3, Quest 2 and the Quest Pro.
Basically that means you can use your hands to interact with 3D models — no need for additional hardware.
One of the standout features of Caddy is said to be its ability to showcase 3D CAD models, including a detailed model of the Meta Quest 3 headset. It's not just about looking at these models: you can dive deeper.
As shown in the trailer, with a simple gesture, you can zoom in to explore tiny details. But it gets even better, you can pull the model apart, examining each component up close in an exploded view. It's like having x-ray vision for 3D models.
The level of detail in the 3D models sure looks impressive. You can zoom in on the tiniest parts, like sensors and batteries. This gives you a unique perspective on how things are put together. You'll appreciate the slim form factor of the Quest 3, and you can get a close look at components like the power chip and the way the screens are angled. It's like a backstage tour for gadgets.
Now, what amount of detail you will be able to actually perceive is a different topic entirely. Remember: not all Quest headsets have the same displays in terms of quality and resolutions, so some blur is to be expected, especially when looking at these models from up close and personal.
But Caddy isn't just about looking at stuff, it appears practical too. You can view models in cross-section, make simple drawings, and even measure both real-world objects and virtual ones. Though, some users have found the measuring tool a bit tricky to use, but that's something they might fine-tune in future updates.
While Caddy is still in its early stages, the team behind it has big plans. It's said that the team is aiming to add more features and, even more excitingly.
Caddy is expected to provide a fresh way to explore and interact with complex models, and it's free to download for Quest headset users on the Meta Store. If you're into CAD or simply curious about what your favorite gadgets look like on the inside, give Caddy a try.
Caddy is a MR application that seems to take a different approach from traditional VR apps. Instead of strapping on a VR headset and fiddling with controllers, Caddy leverages MR and hand tracking.
What's interesting is that Caddy isn't limited to specific CAD formats. This means you could potentially view scanned 3D models with it.
