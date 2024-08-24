Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation

*Header image is referential and showcases the original Meta Quest Pro . | Image credit — Meta





Just your regularly scheduled public service announcement: we have many prototypes in development at all times. But we don't bring all of them to production. We move forward with some, we pass on others. Decisions like this happen all the time, and stories based on chatter about… — Boz (@boztank) August 23, 2024



It seems quite obvious in hindsight now that Bosworth has chimed in with his two cents. Meta is a massive company, of course it’s working on multiple prototypes at the same time. La Jolla might have just been one vision of a potential Quest Pro 2.





Quest Pro is the only Quest headset that supports eye tracking. | Video credit — Meta





Nevertheless, I hope they end up becoming one of the So, it seems we’re probably going to be getting a successor to the Quest Pro after all. It might not compete with the Vision Pro , it might not even use micro-OLED displays. But it’ll likely be a higher-endfrom Meta for VR enthusiasts who want to upgrade from the upcoming Meta Quest 4 This leaves me wondering if the AI-powered AR smart glasses Meta has been working on for years will see similar decisions. After all, the unit under development now is only going to be a demo because of production costs. The consumer version years down the line might just be a completely different beast.Nevertheless, I hope they end up becoming one of the best AR glasses ever made, and usher in a new era of computing.