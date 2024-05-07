Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

You can now install Vision Pro apps using your iPhone

By
0comments
You can now install Vision Pro apps using your iPhone
The Apple Vision Pro is a highly refined and polished device, yet some aspects of it could do with some improvement. And Apple has done just that: allowing users to download apps to their Vision Pro headset using their iPhone.

Until now if you wanted to install an app on the Vision Pro you had to do it from the headset itself. This can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you’re away from your headset when you discover an interesting app.

Now Apple’s App Store for Vision Pro allows you to download an app from any iOS device. Furthermore, a new search bar has been added to the App Store as well. All you have to do now is simply open an app’s page in the App Store and tap on ‘Get’. You will then be notified that the app is downloading to your Vision Pro.


Video Thumbnail
The Vision Pro is great but just not quite there yet.

This, to me, kind of feels like one of those classic Apple moments when a very simple feature finally gets announced when it should have been there since day one. For example, the recent rumors that iPadOS 18 will finally come with a native calculator app. 14 years after the launch of the first iPad.

This Vision Pro app downloading feature also doesn’t seem to have been implemented without fault. If you want to download an app that is available on both iOS and the Vision Pro you can only download it on your iOS device. Yep, there is no way to get it to download on your Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets we’ve ever reviewed. However, it isn’t perfect by any means. It severely lacks use cases for the average consumer and is way too expensive to really compete with other headsets.

And though this app downloading feature is a welcome change, Apple has a long way to go before the Vision Pro can be considered a mainstream XR headset.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Tim Cook says Vision Pro headsets purchased by half of Fortune 100 companies
Tim Cook says Vision Pro headsets purchased by half of Fortune 100 companies
Former Head of Oculus: Vision Pro is an over-engineered “devkit”
Former Head of Oculus: Vision Pro is an over-engineered “devkit”
Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta Quest+ unveils two new games for you to keep
Meta Quest+ unveils two new games for you to keep
Exciting VR games releasing this month that you should keep an eye on
Exciting VR games releasing this month that you should keep an eye on
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Razer reveals two new accessories for Meta Quest 3
Razer reveals two new accessories for Meta Quest 3
Cheaper Vision Pro coming in 2025, say supply chain sources
Cheaper Vision Pro coming in 2025, say supply chain sources
Tim Cook says Vision Pro headsets purchased by half of Fortune 100 companies
Tim Cook says Vision Pro headsets purchased by half of Fortune 100 companies
Former Head of Oculus: Vision Pro is an over-engineered “devkit”
Former Head of Oculus: Vision Pro is an over-engineered “devkit”
The new Unity Engine update will make VR games look and run better
The new Unity Engine update will make VR games look and run better
Exciting VR games releasing this month that you should keep an eye on
Exciting VR games releasing this month that you should keep an eye on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless