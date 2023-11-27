Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Gunman Contracts goes solo: the standalone VR shooter evolution

Hey VR gamers and action enthusiasts, have you heard the latest? Gunman Contracts — Stand Alone is making a bold leap from a popular Half-Life: Alyx mod to a full-fledged standalone VR game. It's set to be a FPS, offering an exhilarating experience whether you're immersed in VR or playing in a traditional PC gaming sense.

Crafted by the talented German indie developer ANB_Seth, known for the acclaimed Gunman Contracts mods for Half — Life: Alyx,, this new standalone game is set to roll out in 2024. But what's this standalone deal all about?

Gunman Contracts — Stand Alone isn’t just a simple extension of the existing mods. The game is said to build off of the mods, where you step into the world of a nameless assassin: the Gunman, and delve into the gritty criminal underworld. Think of it as a VR version of John Wick, where you’re the star of your own action movie.

The original mods, “Chapter 1 — The Extraction’’ and “Chapter 2 — Art Of War’’, offered gripping gameplay but were confined to small-scale levels. The upcoming standalone version? It's likely to go all out with a single-player campaign, and a mix of primary and secondary objectives. This means more replay value, more thrills, and a deeper dive into the Gunman's world.


Video Thumbnail
 

In a true shooter style, you'll have an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, knives, and even a bow. And for those who prefer a less gory experience, you can turn off the splatter effects and blood. Can we expect this to be the next best PC VR game? Well, only time will tell.

Set to release in Steam’s Early Access program in the first quarter of 2024, Gunman Contracts — Stand Alone is planned to evolve with new missions, weapons, and challenges. But how long will it stay in early access on Steam? That's still up in the air.

The original Gunman Contracts mods are available as free downloads, although you'll need a full version of Half — Life: Alyx, and a compatible PC VR headset to play them. So, while you wait for the standalone version, you can still get a taste of the Gunman's world. And if you develop an interest for the upcoming standalone mod: you can wishlist it on Steam right now.
Meta picks MediaTek over Qualcomm for its AR glasses, as the company’s head of AR leaves
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a next-gen VR adventure on Meta Quest
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
