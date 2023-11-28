Davigo: VR giants clash with PC knights on Meta headsets and PC VR









The battlefields in Davigo are said to be varied and vast. With seven official maps: like the eerie sacrificial pit of the altar or the snowy peak of the summit. The developers plan to allow players to create custom maps too, but we'll see how that goes after the game has been released.



In Davigo you can also choose your mode of mayhem with four different game modes:



Brawl: A classic fight to death scenario where players engage in intense combat.

Tower: Adds strategic objectives to the gameplay.

Capture: It appears to be a mode that involves capturing specific points or items while battling.

Classic: This mode recreates the Davigo Alpha experience with a limited arsenal, offering a nostalgic challenge.

The game is set to release on November 29th on Steam, Quest 3



The battlefields in Davigo are said to be varied and vast. With seven official maps: like the eerie sacrificial pit of the altar or the snowy peak of the summit. The developers plan to allow players to create custom maps too, but we'll see how that goes after the game has been released.In Davigo you can also choose your mode of mayhem with four different game modes:The game is set to release on November 29th on Steam, Quest 2 and Quest Pro . But it’s to be noted that the game is in early access for now, with plans to release the full version in early 2024.

So, are you ready to dive into a giant vs. knights battle? It’s likely to be an experience that you don't want to miss out on! Let me know in the comments if you’re excited to try it out too.



