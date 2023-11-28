Davigo: VR giants clash with PC knights on Meta headsets and PC VR
Hey there, VR buffs and PC warriors! Get ready to rumble in the virtual world with Davigo, an epic VR vs. PC game that's all about mayhem. Can you imagine yourself as a giant in the world of Davigo, facing off against tiny knights on some of the best VR headsets, like the Meta Quest 3? Well, the game is expected to be as awesome as it sounds!
The Knight’s pass does have an air of mystery to it. But from what I can gather, it seems like a strategy to get more players involved. My guess is that as long as one player owns the game, they can invite friends to join as the battle knights from their PCs at no extra cost.
The battlefields in Davigo are said to be varied and vast. With seven official maps: like the eerie sacrificial pit of the altar or the snowy peak of the summit. The developers plan to allow players to create custom maps too, but we'll see how that goes after the game has been released.
In Davigo you can also choose your mode of mayhem with four different game modes:
The game is set to release on November 29th on Steam, Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro. But it’s to be noted that the game is in early access for now, with plans to release the full version in early 2024.
Davigo isn't just any game: it seems to be an XR combat spectacle where only a single VR player becomes a colossal giant, battling against 1 to 4 PC players. And here's the kicker: your opponents on PC can join the battle for free by grabbing the Davigo Knight’s pass. Talk about accessibility!
The Knight’s pass does have an air of mystery to it. But from what I can gather, it seems like a strategy to get more players involved. My guess is that as long as one player owns the game, they can invite friends to join as the battle knights from their PCs at no extra cost.
As the giant, you're the boss of the battlefield. You'll use physics-driven, full-body gameplay to unleash your fury. Imagine ripping trees and stones and hurling them at your opponents. Your goal? Leave no knight standing. The PC team, on the other hand, attempts to build an arsenal of weapons to take down the giant.
The battlefields in Davigo are said to be varied and vast. With seven official maps: like the eerie sacrificial pit of the altar or the snowy peak of the summit. The developers plan to allow players to create custom maps too, but we'll see how that goes after the game has been released.
In Davigo you can also choose your mode of mayhem with four different game modes:
- Brawl: A classic fight to death scenario where players engage in intense combat.
- Tower: Adds strategic objectives to the gameplay.
- Capture: It appears to be a mode that involves capturing specific points or items while battling.
- Classic: This mode recreates the Davigo Alpha experience with a limited arsenal, offering a nostalgic challenge.
The game is set to release on November 29th on Steam, Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro. But it’s to be noted that the game is in early access for now, with plans to release the full version in early 2024.
So, are you ready to dive into a giant vs. knights battle? It’s likely to be an experience that you don't want to miss out on! Let me know in the comments if you’re excited to try it out too.
Things that are NOT allowed: