Apple wants to renovate a popular stadium for Vision Pro streaming

While it may not have met sales expectations the Apple Vision Pro is still very much being worked on in one way or another. Apple apparently wants to strike a deal with Real Madrid: being allowed to incorporate streaming tech into the Santiago Bernabéu stadium’s ongoing renovations.

The stadium regularly runs out of capacity according to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and the solution Pérez has thought of is live streaming games in XR (Extended Reality). Though he mentioned streaming games to some form of glasses it’s likely that this will only be possible with the Vision Pro.

Apple did want to develop AR glasses at first — similar to Meta Orion — but was limited by current technology and settled on the Vision Pro instead. Seeing as the Orion prototype costs somewhere around $10,000 it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Apple come up with a similar product any time soon.

All that glass makes the headset heavier than it needs to be. | Video credit — Apple

Live streaming sports is one of the few use cases that may propel Vision Pro sales in the future. Apple’s “immersive video” format is basically 180 degree recorded content that is presented in 3D. The company has been working with various creators to churn out immersive video content for its headset. And while most of it is pretty short it’s promising to see the library growing.

Former head of Oculus Hugo Barra — who called the Vision Pro an over-engineered devkit — also saw the potential for live sports on Apple’s headset. Sports fans would be willing to put down a hefty chunk of money if it meant letting them stream sports from the comfort of their home while feeling like they were actually sitting in front row seats. Add the option to stream it with friends and family and you’ve got a winning combination, ludicrous price or not.

The specifics are scarce but I have my fingers crossed that this investment pays off. If this pans out we could see other stadiums around the world for all kinds of sports be equipped with this tech. And the Meta Orion will have all the groundwork laid out for them by the time they become commercially viable.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

