You may be able to get a perfect fit for your Vision Pro via face-scanning magic

What's really catching everyone's attention currently is a unique idea that Apple may introduce. You may be able to use the Apple Store app to scan your face to find the perfect fit for the



This means that you maybe won’t need to wrestle with the headset’s strap for half an hour before finding what works best for you. But, we've got to keep in mind that this is all still up in the air. Apple hasn't put a stamp on it yet, so for now, it's just floating around in the rumor mill.



So, here's how it would work: You use your iPhone or iPad and the app guides you through this face scanning process. It's all about getting the right size for the Vision Pro 's Light Seal and Head Band. And, by the way, this isn't entirely new ground for Apple. It's similar to the process it had for developers with the Developer Kit.















But that's not all. The Vision Pro is said to come with two different bands: the Solo Knit Band and the Dual Loop Band. This gives you some options to choose what's more comfortable for you. And for those who wear glasses, Apple's got you covered too. It’s offering custom Zeiss lenses that can attach to the headset.



The But here's the thing: we're still not quite clear on the specifics of how this will work, especially when it comes to trying out the Vision Pro in person . If you're thinking about heading to an Apple store to get a feel for the headset, we don't yet know how the fitting is handled for these custom lenses or the testing process for glasses wearers. It's one of those details we're all waiting to learn more about.Now, let's talk launch and price. The Vision Pro is hitting the US market on February 2 and you can start placing your pre-orders from January 19. The price starts at $3,499 for the version with 256GB of storage.The Apple Vision Pro has already caused quite a stir. It seems like Apple is pushing the envelope again, blending its tech prowess with a touch of personal care. By custom-fitting the headset to the unique contours of your face, it could provide improved comfort and also enhance the immersive experience. It's a thoughtful approach that caters to individual needs, showing how tech can be both advanced and considerate.