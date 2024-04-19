Checkers is now available in Game Room on Apple Vision Pro, iPad, and iPhone
You can finally play checkers on your iOS device, thanks to Resolution Games’ latest Game Room update. Part of a selection of the world’s most popular games brought to life with spatial computing, Checkers is now available to play across Apple’s Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad.
Added in the latest Game Room update, Checkers is the sixth classic game included in the collection. The game supports up to 4 players, but you can also play solo if you don’t have friends or just want to relax by yourself.
These games are among the world’s most popular games because they’re very easy to learn and very fun to play (addictive too). Keep in mind that in order to play any of the games in the Game Room collection, you’ll need an Apple Arcade subscription.
Along with Checkers, Apple Vision Pro users can also play other classic games that offer immersive experiences in spatial computing, including Solitaire, Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Flip It.
