Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Checkers is now available in Game Room on Apple Vision Pro, iPad, and iPhone

By
Checkers is now available in Game Room on Apple Vision Pro, iPad, and iPhone
You can finally play checkers on your iOS device, thanks to Resolution Games’ latest Game Room update. Part of a selection of the world’s most popular games brought to life with spatial computing, Checkers is now available to play across Apple’s Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad.

Added in the latest Game Room update, Checkers is the sixth classic game included in the collection. The game supports up to 4 players, but you can also play solo if you don’t have friends or just want to relax by yourself.

Along with Checkers, Apple Vision Pro users can also play other classic games that offer immersive experiences in spatial computing, including Solitaire, Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Flip It.

These games are among the world’s most popular games because they’re very easy to learn and very fun to play (addictive too). Keep in mind that in order to play any of the games in the Game Room collection, you’ll need an Apple Arcade subscription.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Popular stories

Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
YouTube on the Quest 3 just got even better with a new update
YouTube on the Quest 3 just got even better with a new update
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Game Room on the Vision Pro just added Persona support and a very popular board game
Game Room on the Vision Pro just added Persona support and a very popular board game
Meta Quest 2 accessories just had their prices slashed by a massive amount
Meta Quest 2 accessories just had their prices slashed by a massive amount
This new website lets you easily play your favorite Unreal Engine games in VR
This new website lets you easily play your favorite Unreal Engine games in VR
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
The Meta Quest browser is now faster and has gotten a very useful extension
The Meta Quest browser is now faster and has gotten a very useful extension
Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal
Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless