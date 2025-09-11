Elon Musk says buying Verizon is "not out of the question"



SpaceX is acquiring EchoStar's AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses, which have been allocated for satellite and mobile communications. EchoStar's CEO, Hamid Akhavan, highlighted that the spectrum would turbocharge SpaceX's direct-to-cell vision. And Musk is already thinking along those lines and beyond.



Musk recently appeared as a guest on the



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Once the company is done building the satellites and working with smartphone manufacturers to enable support for the newly acquired frequencies, customers should be able to do data-intensive tasks just about anywhere. SpaceX is acquiring EchoStar's AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses, which have been allocated for satellite and mobile communications. EchoStar's CEO, Hamid Akhavan, highlighted that the spectrum would turbocharge SpaceX's direct-to-cell vision. And Musk is already thinking along those lines and beyond.Musk recently appeared as a guest on the All-In podcast . He revealed that the purchase of EchoStar's spectrum would allow satellites to beam high-bandwidth connectivity to phones. However, the frequencies he has bought aren't supported by the current chipsets, and it could take around two years for phones that can use the spectrum to arrive on the market.SpaceX will also have to build satellites that can communicate on the frequencies.Once the company is done building the satellites and working with smartphone manufacturers to enable support for the newly acquired frequencies, customers should be able to do data-intensive tasks just about anywhere.





–Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, September 2025



EchoStar has international spectrum assets, giving Starlink the option of evolving into a global carrier. SpaceX doesn't see itself putting other carriers out of business, given that they have a lot of spectrum. EchoStar has international spectrum assets, giving Starlink the option of evolving into a global carrier. SpaceX doesn't see itself putting other carriers out of business, given that they have a lot of spectrum.





–Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, September 2025



When asked about buying Verizon to own more spectrum, Musk didn't shoot down the possibility. When asked about buyingto own more spectrum, Musk didn't shoot down the possibility.



Recommended Stories

–Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, September 2025





Would you want SpaceX to buy Verizon? Yes, I don't like where Verizon is going. No, that would reduce competition. Verizon might benefit from being sold, but not to Musk. Yes, I don't like where Verizon is going. 18.18% No, that would reduce competition. 45.45% Verizon might benefit from being sold, but not to Musk. 36.36%





Verizon is one of the biggest carriers in the US and is in great financial shape. It's not up for sale, but it's still interesting to see Musk alluding to his intentions of assuming a bigger role in the smartphone market.





For now, the company remains committed to working with telecom companies. According to one report, SpaceX may even lease some of the spectrum rights to T-Mobile .



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



