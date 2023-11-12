Pixel 8 crusher Motorola Edge 2023 can be yours for the price of an entry-level phone

With temperatures dropping and the year racing to its close, it's hard not to feel a little gloomy. To cheer you up, we have found a great deal on the Motorola Edge 2023.





The Edge 2023 is a well-rounded phone with flagship-level specs, and at the new discounted price, it's actually a better option than many top phones of 2023





The phone has a lot going for it and has no deal breakers. It sports a 6.6-inch screen with a remarkably high refresh rate of 120Hz for crisp and silky animations. Despite its large size, it's quite lightweight and doesn't feel like a brick like some flagship phones.





Motorola Edge 2023 8GB 256GB 6.6-inch pOLED 144Hz display| MediaTek Dimensity 7030 | 50MP + 13MP rear cameras | 4,400mAh battery | 68W charging | IP68 $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip and feels snappy and responsive in day-to-day use. Apps launch quickly and most games run well on the device.





Inside is a 4,400mAh battery and you can expect to end each day with plenty left in the tank. It supports 68W fast charging and needs only 30 minutes for a 52 percent charge.





The Edge 2023 comes with a 50MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide camera and it takes pretty great photos with accurate colors when there is sufficient lighting. Even when it starts getting dark, the phone can capture fairly detailed photos.





The Edge 2023 has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it usually retails for $599.99, which makes it $100 cheaper than the Pixel 8 , which has a smaller screen and takes longer to recharge.





At the moment, the Edge 2023 is even more affordable. Best Buy has knocked $250 off its price, bringing it down to $349.99. That's a really good price for a phone with plenty of oomph, a beautiful screen, adequate cameras, long battery life, and fast charging.





The phone will be supported for four years so your $350 will go a long way.